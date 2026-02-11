Lone Republican defies Trump, votes to tank the SAVE Act

A lone Republican broke with President Donald Trump and his party Wednesday, nearly derailing GOP leadership’s push to advance the SAVE Act, a bill requiring proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

The House narrowly approved a procedural rule in a 216-215 vote, clearing the way for debate and a final vote on the legislation. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky was the only Republican to vote no. All Democrats opposed the rule.

'A central issue for conservative voters.'

The vote was not on the SAVE Act itself. In the House, lawmakers must first adopt a rule that sets the terms for debate, including how long members may speak and whether amendments are allowed, before a bill can receive final consideration. If the rule fails, the legislation cannot move forward.

By approving the rule, the House advanced the SAVE Act to the floor despite Massie's vote.

RELATED: 'This isn't a CIRCUS!' Bondi fends off attacks from Democrat lawmakers in combative hearing

T.J. Kirkpatrick/Getty Images

Republicans say the measure strengthens election integrity and addresses concerns about noncitizen voting, a central issue for conservative voters and aligned with Trump’s broader election security agenda.

Conservative commentator Greg Price said that Massie was “the only Republican who voted against advancing the SAVE America Act to the House floor,” sharing a screenshot of the tally. Commenters accused Massie of undermining a key GOP priority.

In response to online uproar, Massie stated that he intends to vote for the bill. "There’s a false rumor that I voted against the Save America Act today. I’ll vote for it when it comes to the floor. I voted against a 'rule' that allows it to get a vote, but the 'rule' also suspends house rules and allows spending bills to come to the floor with no 24hr notice!" he posted to X Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED: Olympic ski jumpers may be injecting their penises with acid to jump farther

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images

Massie has previously supported citizenship verification requirements. He has co-sponsored related legislation and criticized leadership for failing to attach SAVE-style provisions to must-pass spending bills. At the same time, he has objected to procedural maneuvers he considers symbolic or unlikely to become law without broader structural reforms.

The SAVE Act now moves toward a final House vote. Its prospects in the Senate remain uncertain, particularly without changes to filibuster rules.

Editor's note: This article was edited after publication to include Massie's statements about the rule vote, including that he intends to vote for the bill when it comes to the floor.



Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!