Olympic ski jumpers may be injecting their penises with acid to jump farther

Ski jumping is truly a game of inches, fans and reporters are finding out.

The news comes from Germany, where one newspaper reports that now "even the penis is supposed to play a role" in the sport, according to a translation.

'[a] temporary, visual thickening of the penis ...'

Ski jumping is an Olympic event in which athletes slide down a giant ramp and launch themselves as far as they can. The skier positions his body and skis in a specific manner to achieve the longest possible distance. The Olympic record currently sits at 113.5 meters for the normal hill category and 146.5 meters for the large hill.

Since distance is the game, athletes apparently are looking for any possible way to squeeze out some extra feet.

According to Bild, some ski jumpers are allegedly injecting their penises with hyaluronic acid in order to increase the size of the area to fly a bit farther. The logic here is that with an enlarged groin area, the ski jumpers would be measured for a slightly larger suit, which is then a bit looser when the swelling goes down.

Perhaps shockingly, a recent study claimed that for every 2 cm increase in suit "tolerance," lift is increased by about 5%, which represents 2.8 meters of distance gained per 1 cm of suit size increase.

Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring substance the body produces to lubricate joints and retain water. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it used for treating dry eyes and in moisturizers, lotions, and ointments. It also makes skin flexible.

The German outlet quoted a doctor from a local hospital who said it is indeed possible to achieve "temporary, visual thickening of the penis by injecting" the substance.

During a press conference, officials from the World Anti-Doping Agency were asked about the possible penile injections, with the leaders first laughing at the notion before admitting they would take any possible violation seriously.

"I'm not aware of the details of ski jumping and how this can improve, but you know, if anything was to come to the surface, we would look at anything if it is actually doping-related," Director General Olivier Niggli told reporters.

Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

"We don't do other other means of enhancing performance, but our ... committee would certainly look into whether this would fall in this category, but I haven't heard about that until you mention it," he added.

President Witold Banka then took further interest since he is from Poland, where ski jumping is a popular sport.



"Ski jumping is very popular in Poland, so I promise you I'm going to look at it," Banka said, per the New York Times.

Ski jumping events are already under way at the 2026 Winter Olympics; athletes will compete in the sport every day through February 16.

Find the schedule here.

