Democrats didn’t win with better candidates. They won with a different electorate.

Democrats won control of both the House and Senate in a sweeping blue wave on Tuesday night, flipping seats even in red states like Texas, Kansas, and South Carolina in a sharp rebuke of the Trump administration.

BlazeTV host John Doyle argues that the midterm results reflect a deeper demographic shift in the country — especially in places like Texas.

“This is not the same country it was even six years ago. I mean, everybody's looking at Texas starting to go blue. This is something that a lot of people have been warning about for decades, actually, as the demographic situation in Texas has changed,” he says, highlighting that the state’s white population fell and that the vast majority of Republican votes still come from white voters.

This demographic shift, Doyle suggests, is why Democrats are able to win with candidates who are “insane” and “very low-quality.”

“Now the conversation is not being participated in by people who are Americans, people who have deep roots in this country. It's this imported permanent underclass of foreigners who are happy to install people like Mamdani in New York or Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan,” he says.

At the same time, he says, Trump’s approval first dipped when the early mass-deportation videos appeared, and the largest swing back left came from Latino men, Latino women, and young Catholics — groups Doyle says are more "sympathetic to the plight of the immigrant” than to “American sovereignty.”

“I also think a lot of this too was driven by the fact that Americans like the idea of not having people flooding in. … They don't like seeing those videos of mass deportations. … When people actually start to see this stuff play out, the American stomach, I don't think, is as strong as a lot of people would like to think it is,” he says, highlighting the need “to be better on our messaging.”

Nick Freitas, BlazeTV host of “Making the Argument,” agrees.

“We mass-imported a population from cultures that were not just different than the United States, but in some cases diametrically opposed,” he says.

He points to Europe’s current predicament as a forecast of what is coming in America.

“It wasn't the first generation of immigrants that came into Europe that were actually the most radical. It was their children,” says Freitas, “which also says something about our own educational systems in the West, where if you really want to radicalize someone, just send them through your university system. That'll do it.”

“And that's what we're actually seeing in the United States now,” he continues. “You've had mass immigration with no assimilation from cultures drastically different than the United States, and the end result is that the second generation of that, they haven't become Americanized.”

Democrats, he argues, have been fundamental in this outcome.

“Why would you [become Americanized] when you can balkanize a significant portion of the United States and actually create subcultures which are completely capable of operating without even learning the language?” he asks.

“And you have one major political party that will just give you a bunch of goodies at the expense of American taxpayers, and the moment those American taxpayers say anything about it, they're called xenophobes or racist or bigots, and that's enough to shut down the conversation because our own representatives don't actually want to stand up and say something about it.”

As for Americans’ reactions to mass deportations, Freitas says no one should have expected the process to go smoothly.

“I don't know anybody that expected that to look good on camera. Hey, we've had 20 million people we got to deport, and they don't want to leave,” he says.

“There was always going to be problems with that, especially in Democrat jurisdictions where they're actively obstructing your ability to enforce federal law.”

Like Doyle, Freitas believes the midterm results largely point to the issue of immigration.

“This is what happens when you no longer have a high-trust society. Liberty, freedom, all of these things … are byproducts of high-trust societies,” he says. “We've had people playing around with this idea that if we just throw enough freedom at something, oh, well, they'll all become just like us. That's absurd.”

“Yes, the United States has a good track record of people becoming Americans, but never through mass migration. Zero. Never. And so if we're not dealing with that, well, then just be prepared for the fact that we're actually dealing with a very different electorate.”

To hear more BlazeTV hosts weigh in, watch the video above. You can also watch BlazeTV’s full election-night coverage below.