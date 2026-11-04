Hundreds arrested in massive Florida sex sting — including former Mickey Mouse performer, 13 Disney workers, school deputy

Hundreds were arrested in a recent multi-day undercover operation targeting child predators, prostitution, and human trafficking in Florida. The arrestees included 17 theme park employees, according to law enforcement.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office launched a seven-day joint-agency undercover operation "focusing on those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity, and human trafficking."

'He wanted to wear diapers.'

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the sting, named "Polk Around and Find Out II," is the "single largest undercover operation we’ve ever done."

The sheriff's office said in a statement that the undercover sting resulted in 281 arrests, including 239 related to soliciting prostitutes, offering to commit prostitution, and aiding/abetting or transporting prostitutes.

Authorities also arrested 31 suspects in connection with alleged child sex crimes.

Among those arrested were 17 theme park employees, including 13 from Disney and four from Universal Studios. Of the arrested theme park employees, seven were accused of committing child sex crimes, according to the sheriff's office.

WKMG-TV reported that a "former Walt Disney World Mickey Mouse character was among those arrested in the child predator operation."

The sheriff's office stated that 24-year-old Collin Klaco of Clermont "communicated online with an undercover detective posing as the guardian of a 13-year-old boy."

"He said he wanted to do something in a public family restroom," the police statement read. "He drove to the undercover location and was taken into custody; detectives found diapers and wipes in a backpack that he carried into the house."

"He wanted to wear diapers," Sheriff Judd explained. "He wanted to put diapers on the children, and he wanted to do all kinds of nasty stuff."

Judd added, "He had the high squeaky voice, too, by the way."

Police said Klaco was charged with traveling to meet a minor, use of a computer to solicit a guardian, use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony, and attempted lewd/lascivious battery on a minor.

Judd said all of the Disney employees caught in the sting had been fired.

"These predators are out there, online, trying to groom and violate our children," Judd said, adding that "the things that these predators say to children are vile, disgusting, and not fit for anyone except trained detectives to read. And even seasoned, trained detectives are repulsed."

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The statement said 40-year-old Orange County Deputy Sheriff Eric Raymond was arrested in the sting.

Raymond, from Winter Garden, also is a school resource deputy at Independence Elementary School in Horizon West.

The statement said of Raymond, "He answered an online ad placed by an undercover detective and agreed to pay her $110.00 to have unprotected sex during a 'quick visit.' He told detectives he is married."

Raymond was charged with one count of solicitation of a prostitute.

Sheriff Judd said Raymond "should have known better."

"His actions demonstrate moral turpitude," Judd stated.

Sheriff Judd continued:

The online prostitution industry enables and empowers human traffickers, allowing them to profit off the people they exploit. Our goal is to identify victims, offer them help, and arrest those who are fueling the exploitation of human beings like Eric Raymond and those profiting from the exploitation of human beings. Prostitution is not a victimless crime — it results in human exploitation, misery, disease, dysfunction, drug and alcohol addiction, violence, and broken families.

Police noted that 32 illegal aliens from nine different countries were arrested.

WTVJ-TV reported that 16 suspects have been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

WTVJ added that 32 individuals were charged with drug possession, including methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Police said the suspects were charged with a total of 198 felonies and 290 misdemeanors. The statement added that the suspects had previous criminal charges totaling 358 felonies and 440 misdemeanors.

Law enforcement also identified 11 human trafficking victims during the operation.

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