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Missouri cements abortion in state constitution, kills ban on trans surgeries for kids
November 04, 2026
Missouri doubled down on its 2024 decision.
Missouri has once again voted in favor of a constitutional amendment enshrining abortion "rights" in the formerly pro-life state's constitution. The amendment first passed narrowly in 2024.
Republican lawmakers provided Missouri on Tuesday with an opportunity not only to undo the 2024 constitutional amendment and restore the state's previous near-total abortion ban but to prohibit sex-rejection mutilations and sterilizing puberty blockers to minors.
'We won't go back.'
Missouri state Rep. Ed Lewis, the Republican who introduced the amendment that ultimately made its way to the ballot in 2026, told the Columbia Missourian, "We just think that, obviously, transition surgeries should not be allowed, that abortion through the second and third trimesters is barbaric, that it’s a human life."
Planned Parenthood, which is not only a champion of abortion but a top provider of sex-rejection drugs, was among the organizations that concern-mongered about the amendment.
RELATED: Allie Beth Stuckey and Ginna Cross talk equal protection and the growing divide in the pro-life movement
Missouri Secretary of State.
Planned Parenthood Great Rivers Action, which resumed aborting babies after the state constitution was amended in 2024, accused Republican lawmakers of attempting to "trick Missourians into voting away their own rights."
Abortion Action Missouri similarly characterized the opportunity for Missourians to vote as a trick, stating, "We won't go back."
Evidently, voters largely agreed, deciding not to take Gov. Mike Kehoe (R) up on the opportunity to "restore common sense in our state's constitution."
With over 95% of the votes counted, the amendment was defeated 55.5%-44.5%, according to the Associated Press.
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Joseph MacKinnon is a staff writer for Blaze News.
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