Missouri voters limit Republican power by killing Proposition A

Redistricting has been a hot topic lately. Democrats generally support gerrymandering when it gives them more political power, yet they oppose the effort when Republicans do the same. This time, however, Democrats can’t stand in the way as a redistricting proposal made it onto the Missouri ballot for a vote. Here’s what the people decided.

This year, Proposition A on the Missouri ballot covered the next phase of a mass congressional redistricting effort across the Show Me State. It’s based on House Bill 1 from 2025 that splits Kansas City into new zones designed to give Republicans more representation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

A vote 'yes' on Proposition A upholds the newest district map that gives Republicans more representation.

The original plan was approved in 2022 under House Bill 2909, and former Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed it. The new map solidified Missouri’s eight congressional districts, with six Republican-leaning districts and two Democrat-leaning districts — all based on the 2020 U.S. Census.

Years later, current Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe signed HB1, a revised district bill that further divided Kansas City into smaller portions that could ultimately give Republicans control over seven of the eight districts within Missouri, further tipping the scale of power to the right.

Missouri Congressional District Maps/Ballotpedia

Proposition A put the revised map on the Missouri ballot.



After 99% of the results were tallied, the measure officially failed with 61.8% opposed and 38.2% in favor. That means Missouri’s congressional map will change back to the last version approved in 2022, where six districts will lean Republican, while Democrats will be favored in the two districts over St. Louis and Kansas City.

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