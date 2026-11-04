Former Texas Rangers slugger Mark Teixeira replaces Chip Roy with big House win for Republicans

It turns out Texas' 21st Congressional District is a big fan of baseball.

Running as a Republican to replace longtime Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), former MLB slugger Mark Teixeira took home the easy victory over Democrat Kristin Hook, who lost for the second straight time.

'TOTAL WINNER, on and off the field.'

In the center of Texas sits Congressional District 21, where Teixeira was heavily favored to take the dark-red seat.

"Big Tex," a former New York Yankees and Texas Rangers player, was a massive favorite just days before the election. Pollsmax had him sitting at a 99% chance of winning, while Smarter.Vote gave him a 95% chance and an estimated 20-point margin of victory.

Both sources were right to predict Teixeira as the winner. He fended off the blue wave that crashed through Texas on Tuesday and took home a win with 54.5% of the vote and a nine-point margin of victory, according to the AP.

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Teixeira had a very strong endorsement from President Donald Trump ahead of his Republican primary.

The president called Teixeira a "TOTAL WINNER, on and off the field" on Truth Social in February.

"Mark has a great wife, Leigh, and three beautiful children."

Both Teixeira and Hook breezed through their primaries with over 60% of the vote back in March. However, Democrats totaled just over 66,000 votes against Republicans' 95,500, a bad sign for the Democrat.

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During her campaign, Hook promoted policies like making billionaires "pay their fair share," expanding voting accessibility (including by mail), and restoring abortion "freedoms."

Teixeira, however, promoted very MAGA-aligned policies like the expansion of the DOGE, border security, and fighting against "cultural Marxism."

In 2024, Hook lost to Roy by more than 100,000 votes, a difference of more than 15 percentage points.

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