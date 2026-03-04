Former MLB star wins GOP primary to replace Chip Roy in Texas

A World Series champion looks primed to become a member a Congress from Texas.

With popular Republican Rep. Chip Roy running for state attorney general, Texas' 21st Congressional District is open for a new candidate to take what could be a long and pivotal role within the Republican Party.

'This is a huge victory.'

Generational talent and Maryland native Mark Teixeira on Tuesday took home the Republican bid for the district, which encompasses northwest San Antonio.

According to KTBC, Teixeira was the only candidate to receive more than 9,000 votes, collecting almost 58,000, or 61%, among a large field of GOP hopefuls.

The 45-year-old benefited from a massive endorsement last week, though, when President Trump called Teixeira a "TOTAL WINNER, on and off the field."

"Mark has a great wife, Leigh, and three beautiful children," Trump wrote on Truth Social, before promoting some of the former ballplayer's platform.

"Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, [and] Stop Migrant Crime" were just some of the agenda items the president listed.

This is a huge victory, and I'm truly honored to have such strong support from the people of TX-21. Thank you!



I'm so grateful to everyone who voted, put in the work, donated, and especially prayed for us along the way.



My amazing family has been by my side every step of the…

— Mark Teixeira (@teixeiramark25) March 4, 2026

"This is a huge victory, and I’m truly honored to have such strong support from the people of TX-21. Thank you!" Teixeira wrote on X after his win.

"My amazing family has been by my side every step of the way. ... We're going to run a strong race and win big in November, then hit the ground running to fight for Texas families."

The Texas district has been run by Republicans since 1979, with only three different representatives over that 47-year span: Tom Loeffler (1979-1987), Lamar Smith (1987-2019), and Roy (2019-2026).

Republicans have historically dominated the vote, too, and while the gap narrowed between 2018 and 2020, Roy increased his margin of victory each time he ran.

After winning by about 3% of the vote in 2018, he expanded that gap to about seven points in 2020. In 2022, he won by more than 25 points (+84,000 votes) and by almost 26 points in 2024 (+110,000 votes).

Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Teixeira, a first baseman, entered the major leagues with the Texas Rangers in 2003 and finished with the New York Yankees in 2016. Upon joining the Yankees in 2009, he signed a massive $180 million contract. His tenure with the team was plagued by injuries.

Teixeira was a three-time All-Star, a five-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a World Series champion in 2009.

Rep. Roy is now in a runoff after coming in second place with 32% of the vote in the Republican primary for Texas attorney general. He will go head-to-head against Mayes Middleton — who had 39% of the vote — in May, since neither won a majority.

