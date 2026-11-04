Mississippi Sen. Hyde-Smith's sure-thing re-election is now a dogfight too close to call

Recent polls suggested that Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi was going to cruise to victory in her re-election race against George Soros-backed Democratic prosecutor Scott Colom. Like many of her GOP colleagues, Hyde-Smith had a rude awakening on Election Day.

As of Wednesday morning, Hyde-Smith and Colom were tied at 48.9% with over 95% of the votes in, according to the Associated Press.

'Sometimes when you think somebody is doing so well, nobody votes.'

Colom told supporters early Wednesday, "Our race is too close to call. We are going to make sure every single vote has been counted, and I am confident we will ultimately flip this seat."

If successful in unseating Hyde-Smith — a former state commissioner of agriculture and commerce who assumed office in 2018 — Colom will become Mississippi's first Democratic U.S. senator since 1982.

Hyde-Smith ran on supporting the Second Amendment, fiscal conservatism, defending the unborn, stopping illegal immigration, lowering taxes, and standing with Israel.

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Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images

She enjoyed an endorsement from President Donald Trump, who joined her on the campaign trail last week and expressed concern about voters staying home.

"I'm here because Cindy’s doing great, but I just got to make sure," said the president, reported the Mississippi Free Press. "I can't take a chance. I can't take a chance. She's got no problem. The only problem is sometimes, and this happens in — sometimes when you think somebody is doing so well, nobody votes. They all stay home."

Colom, who may ultimately reap the benefits of some voters staying home, ran on lowering costs, raising wages, making "Big Tech pay its own way," and combating corruption in Washington, D.C.

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