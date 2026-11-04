Trump takes DEFIANT tone after Democrats take the House: 'Buckle up'

President Donald Trump is not backing down despite Democrats taking the U.S. House of Representatives in the midterm elections Tuesday.

A White House official put the blame of the election night losses on Republican candidates and implied that the president was eager to ramp up his efforts to fight the left.

'Regardless of how today plays out, President Trump's resolve to stop the Radical Left is only going to become stronger.'

"President Trump was not on the ballot, and it's proven that Trump voters show up when he is on the ballot," the official said, according to The Hill.

"Also, candidate quality matters, and President Trump did a better job promoting many of the candidates on the ballot than the candidates did themselves," the official added.

The official described the mood at the White House as "defiant" and added that voters would regret supporting Democrats.

"Anyone who voted Democrat today is going to have a serious case of buyers [sic] remorse when gas prices come down quickly when the Iran conflict is solved but they're still stuck with [a] list of liberal extremist Democrats," the official continued. "And a final note here: regardless of how today plays out, President Trump's resolve to stop the Radical Left is only going to become stronger."

The official concluded, "Buckle up."

The president reiterated the point in a brief post on Truth Social.

"I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he wrote.

In a previous post, he also blamed Fox News for bad coverage and touted that he had the overwhelming support of Republicans in polling.

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Democrats have made astounding gains on election night and are closing in on capturing the U.S. Senate. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has conceded to his Democratic challenger, and James Talarico has flipped one of the state's seats in the U.S. Senate.

Early exit polling showed that voters were upset about the economic fallout from the military operation against Iran, and many were not happy about the state of the economy.

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