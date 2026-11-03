'Fire will rise': Muslim pundit promises 'reckoning' if Abdul El-Sayed loses — and also if he wins

A former New York Times op-ed contributor is getting mocked and ridiculed after he threatened a "reckoning" if Muslim candidate Abdul El-Sayed doesn't win.

El-Sayed will become the first Muslim in the U.S. Senate if he is able to defeat Mike Rogers (R) on Tuesday for one of Michigan's seats.

'This will be a watershed moment in Democratic politics.'

El-Sayed represents yet another victory of the far-left extremist fringe of the Democratic Party against the centrist establishment leadership.

The day before the election, Wajahat Ali promised "fire" and a "reckoning" regardless of whether El-Sayed wins or loses.

"If, God forbid, Abdul loses, this will be a watershed moment in Democratic politics," he wrote on social media.

"The fire will rise. It's over. People will be radicalized against corporate, pro-Israel Dems," he added. "There will be a reckoning. If, when, he wins, it will be a watershed moment. And that reckoning will still come."

Ali's threat was disdained by many online.

"You gonna strap on the suicide vest yourself, tough guy?" Dave Rubin responded.

"Democrats now appear to be threatening us with violence if they don't win," the Libs of TikTok account replied. "Believe them when they tell you who they are."

"To be clear ... are you threatening a caliphate? Because if you are, I AM READY for that war ... careful what you promise from your keyboard," responded Carl Higbie, Newsmax host and former U.S. Navy SEAL.

"He just threatened jihad on American soil over a Senate race. Americans do not play that game. Come get some. I dare you," another critic said.

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"My main question is how will the fire rise with all the watershedding, and so forth," online raconteur David Burge joked.

Ali was among those who condemned then-President Joe Biden in 2021 for daring to opine that Israel had a right to exist.

El-Sayed is narrowly beating Rogers, according to the Blaze News Poll Watch average of polling.

Michigan Senate polls 2026: El-Sayed vs. Rogers

pollwatch.theblaze.com

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