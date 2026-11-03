Supreme Court refuses to intervene in fight over 20,000 'likely noncitizen' voters in California

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the request from the Department of Justice to force California officials to segregate ballots from people on a list of "likely noncitizens."

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom excoriated the administration and accused it of trying to influence the midterm elections by pushing for ballot segregation so close to Election Day.

'The Court rejected Trump’s emergency request without even asking the other side to respond — a first.'

The court issued a one-line, unsigned response with no dissents noted on the eve of Election Day.

California officials have argued that inaccuracies in the list would lead to some legal voters being disenfranchised.

"This latest decision should put an end to the administration's attempt to disrupt California’s elections through emergency court orders," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta, a Democrat. "But our work is not over. We will remain vigilant and keep fighting back against federal efforts to undermine our democracy."

Newsom also praised the ruling in a statement on social media.

"California just secured a HISTORIC Supreme Court defeat against Donald Trump," he wrote. "The Court rejected Trump’s emergency request without even asking the other side to respond — a first. Democracy won.'

RELATED: 9th Circuit rejects Trump DOJ's emergency motion over 20,000 questionable voters in California

Some interpreted the court's swift response as a show of disdain for the request.

While California is reliably left-leaning, numerous contests in the state could help determine who controls Congress after the midterm elections. Voters will also determine whether the next governor of the state will be Democrat Xavier Becerra or Republican Steve Hilton.

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