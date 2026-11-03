‘Princess Bride’ star makes a ‘hostage video’ for Abdul El-Sayed: ‘It’s like they have his wife’

Actor Mandy Patinkin may have once commanded the screen as Inigo Montoya in “The Princess Bride,” but these days, his delivery seems considerably less commanding — and a whole lot more like a hostage reading a script.

Patinkin posted a video on social media that reads like a “hostage” situation, according to BlazeTV host Pat Gray. In the video, Patinkin urges Jewish voters to support Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

“We really love Abdul El-Sayed. And we love what he’s doing. We love what he’s saying,” Pantikin said.

“Jewish safety depends on a real multiracial democracy, and Abdul is the one fighting to protect it,” he continued. “We know how much it matters to live in a country where our rights are protected, where the law applies equally to everyone, and where the majority can’t just decide that some people don’t deserve the same freedoms.”

“At least get a teleprompter,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says, pointing out that Patinkin seems to be reading off a very long script sitting in front of him.

“It’s like they have his wife,” co-host Jeff Fisher agrees. “They’ve got his wife. You know, this is the blackmail.”

“Read this like you mean it,” he adds, mocking Patinkin’s imagined handlers.

“It’s like a hostage video,” Gray agrees, before playing more of Patinkin’s video.

“They exist because of democracy. And protecting democracy means protecting Jewish safety as well,” the actor continued.

“We’re not a democracy,” Gray interjects, annoyed. “So, this Muslim Brotherhood-supporting moron is going to protect Jews. Is that what you’re saying?”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.