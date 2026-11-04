Blue tsunami officially crushes Republican control of US House of Representatives

The U.S. House of Representatives fell relatively early to Democratic control on election night.

NBC News projected that Democrats would take over more than 240 seats in the House and seize control of the lower chamber of Congress. They needed only 218 to take control.

'Let's get to work.'

Democrats are hoping to increase their wins and take the U.S. Senate as well.

Polling ahead of Election Day showed the favorability rating for President Donald Trump had fallen as low as 38% in some surveys. Voters were unhappy about the economic effects of the Iran conflict and inflation eroding the wage gains under the current administration.

CBS News projected Democrats would win control of the House as well. CBS estimated that Democrats would take 253 seats, far more than they needed for a majority.

Democrats will almost certainly block as much of the president's agenda as they can, and many have promised to use their newfound powers to investigate members of the administration and the president's supporters.

Early exit polling showed that the economy was the top concern for 39% of the respondents. An astounding 75% said they were "angry" or "dissatisfied" about the direction of the country.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, the president blamed Fox News for what he said was negative coverage about the state of the country. He has also joked that if the U.S. voters rejected him, he would move to Israel and become its prime minister.

"Let's get to work," reads a post from House Democrats Tuesday night.

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Blaze News is covering the rest of the election live with Glenn Beck, Steve Deace, John Doyle, and Nick Freitas.

A Harvard University model found that Democrats have a 78% chance of winning the U.S. Senate, which would be disastrous for Republicans for the next two years.

2026 midterm polling map: Where the polls stand

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