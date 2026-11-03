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Election night 2026 is here! Join Glenn Beck, Steve Deace, John Doyle, Nick Freitas, Sara Gonzales, Pat Gray, Dave Landau, Auron MacIntyre, and more for live midterm election results, breaking updates, race calls, and analysis throughout the night.

WATCH LIVE: 2026 Midterm Election Results | Nick Freitas, John Doyle, Steve Deace, Glenn Beck

We're following the biggest 2026 Senate, House, and governor races across America as Republicans and Democrats compete for control of Congress.

2026 MIDTERM RACES WE'RE WATCHING

Texas Senate: Ken Paxton (R) vs. James Talarico (D)

Ohio Senate: Jon Husted (R) vs. Sherrod Brown (D)

Georgia Senate: Jon Ossoff (D) vs. Mike Collins (R)

North Carolina Senate: Roy Cooper (D) vs. Michael Whatley (R)

Maine Senate: Susan Collins (R) vs. Troy Jackson (D)

Michigan Senate: Mike Rogers (R) vs. Abdul El-Sayed (D)

New Hampshire Senate: Chris Pappas (D) vs. John Sununu (R)

Iowa Senate: Ashley Hinson (R) vs. Josh Turek (D)

Pennsylvania, Virginia & New Jersey: key House races that could help determine control of Congress

Beyond the election results, we'll discuss the future of the Republican Party, the Trump administration's impact on the midterms, the growing influence of socialism, and what the results could mean for the 2028 presidential election.

WANT YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED LIVE?

Our hosts will be taking questions exclusively from the BlazeTV chat throughout the night!

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Whether you're following the Texas Senate election, watching the battle for control of Congress, or looking for live election-night commentary, join BlazeTV for real-time results and discussions about what comes next.

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