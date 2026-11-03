Early exit polling shows very unhappy voters — but Democrats aren't popular either

Early exit polling results were released by many outlets on Election Day, and the results showed an unhappy electorate that wasn't terribly enthusiastic about voting for Democrats.

The results showed voters were beaten down by inflation and not too happy about the direction of the country.

'Voters across parties express concern about affording everything from gas to groceries to utilities.'

CNN exit polling showed that the top concern for 39% of voters was the economy. Another 32% said their top concern was "democracy," while 14% said it was immigration.

Health care, foreign policy, and crime rounded out the next three concerns at 8%, 4%, and 3% respectively.

CNN found that Trump had only a 38% approval rating and a 62% disapproval rating.

However, Democrats are not that much more popular, according to NBC News exit polling. Only 43% of respondents said they had a favorable view of Democrats, while 38% said they had a favorable view of Republicans.

And 16% said they had a favorable view of neither party.

CBS News reported that only 25% of exit poll respondents said they were "enthusiastic" or "satisfied" about the direction of the country.

Thirty-seven percent said they were "dissatisfied" with the direction of the country, while another 38% said they were "angry."

Forty-four percent said that their financial situation was worse than two years ago. Only 38% said it was about the same, while 18% said it was better than two years ago.

"Voters are feeling it in their pocketbooks," CBS summarized. "They are more than twice as likely to say their finances are worse rather than better, based on early exit polls. Voters across parties express concern about affording everything from gas to groceries to utilities."

The exit polling appeared to corroborate a previous warning from pollster Frank Luntz.

"I'm still skeptical. In the end, Republicans are less likely to participate. They're less likely to believe the polls are happening. I'm most interested in turnout," he said in a recent segment with CNN. "They're polling how the electorate overall feels and not polling the people [that] are actually going to participate."

RELATED: NBC polling analyst finds MASSIVE problem for Democrats ahead of Election Day

NBC chief data analyst Steve Kornacki voiced similar skepticism about the popularity of Democrats.

"Voters out there who disapprove of Trump, aren't happy about where the economy is, inflation, are they willing to take the next step and vote for Democrats given how unpopular Democrats are as a party?" Kornacki asked.

"Or does that keep the Democrats from fully capitalizing on what otherwise for them is a very promising political climate?" he added.

NBC reported that exit poll interviewers were going to be talking to voters outside of over 450 polling locations in 15 battleground states for the U.S. Senate elections.

The national exit polling sample will likely include more than 75,000 voters questioned at polling locations, via phone, and in online interviews.

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