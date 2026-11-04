Democrats have repackaged socialism to get it into the Senate — but the radical agenda hasn’t changed

Socialism is increasingly a political liability, but Democrats appear to have found a way around the label: Sell the same socialist ideas, but leave the label behind.

And Democrats like Abdul El-Sayed and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) are doing just that.

“Obviously, Democrats are very good at recruiting these particular candidates with a certain aura that they are confident have the potential to win, and they all have radical left socialist policy positions,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey explains, noting that “El-Sayed has been very careful not to publicly associate with DSA” while running.

“So, something in him understands that socialism, just blatant socialism, saying that I’m a democratic socialist, the way that Bernie Sanders did, is still not popular enough,” she says.

“They think they can sell the ideas without selling the packaging of socialism. They might be right about that. The truth is, the DSA doesn’t care,” she adds.

Stuckey explains that in July of this year, “DSA officials said that they were mobilizing organizers, volunteers, and resources to support El-Sayed’s campaign.”

“So, he might not openly say, ‘I’m a socialist.’ The socialists are saying, ‘We openly support El-Sayed.’ And that tells you what you need to know,” she says.

And while AOC was talking about “the means of production using socialist terminology” just a couple of years ago, she now “won’t call herself a socialist.”

“The truth is that the Democrats are playing it well. Socialism scares a lot of people off, just the word itself,” Stuckey says.

And because of this, the Republicans have “got some work to do.”

“What happens with the Republicans,” Stuckey explains, “unfortunately, is that they run a very conservative campaign, and then they end up moderating once they get in office. What happens with progressives is that they run a moderate campaign, and they end up going to the left once they get in office.”

“So, just understand that if you’re voting, you think you’re voting for a moderate Democrat, you’re actually voting for a radical progressive,” she continues. “If you think that you’re voting, in many cases, for a hardline conservative Republican, you’re probably voting for ultimately a moderate Republican.”

“Not always, but a lot of times,” she adds.

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