Pollster Frank Luntz CRUSHES Democrats' hopes over favorable polling

Polling expert and political strategist Frank Luntz explains why the polls showing a comfortable lead for Democrats are not dependable.

Luntz explained during an appearance on CNN Thursday why many may now be making the same polling mistake he made in 2016 and claimed polling just isn't capturing an accurate picture of the electorate.

'I'm still skeptical. In the end, Republicans are less likely persons to believe the polls.'

"What do you think the polls may be missing? Do you think they're under-sampling the kind of voter that Trump usually brings out, that sort of non-engaged voter that may not respond to a phone call from a pollster?" asked anchor Boris Sanchez.

"We know that they don't respond to phone calls. We know that in the exit polling back in 2016, and I say this publicly because I want people to hear this," Luntz said.

"You know, I teach at West Point. I cannot lie, cheat, or steal. The cadets can't. I can't. I got 2016 wrong. I believed in the exit polls. Trump voters walked away, refused to participate, because they thought that it was against them," he added.

"They thought that the polls were all biased," Luntz said. "And that's what Republicans are being told right now: 'Don't believe the polls. They're not accurate.' Well they may be, we're about to find out."

He went on to say that turnout is the key to the election, and the polling may not be accurately reflecting which group of people actually shows up at the ballot box.

"I'm still skeptical. In the end, Republicans are less likely to participate. They're less likely to believe the polls are happening. I'm most interested in turnout," he continued.

"They're polling how the electorate overall feels and not polling the people [that] are actually going to participate. But in the end, who the hell cares?"

RELATED: Pollster Frank Luntz says CNN town hall exposed why Kamala Harris was losing to Trump

Despite the warning about the polling, Luntz also said the president's historically low approval rating would affect Republicans' chances to win the midterm elections.

"That's not good at all, and he's as recently as three weeks ago called affordability a hoax. It's not a hoax if you can't afford eggs. It's not a hoax if you can't afford steak," said Luntz.

"I don't know if they understand how people actually feel, that they are anxious, nervous, angry because their lives are tougher today than they used to be," he added.

He warned that if the polls were indeed correct, Democrats would have a big night on November 3.

2026 midterm polling map: Where the polls stand

pollwatch.theblaze.com

Every Senate, governor, and House race with public polling on one map, state by state, with the Blaze polling average. From Blaze News.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!