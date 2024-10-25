Pollster Frank Luntz says CNN town hall exposed why Kamala Harris is losing to Trump

Polling expert and political strategist Frank Luntz said that Vice President Kamala Harris is in big trouble, and her performance during a CNN town hall exemplified why she was losing.

The segment began with a clip from the event Wednesday during which Harris bungled a question about border security, and Luntz used that as a springboard for his commentary.

'She still hasn't closed the deal! She still hasn't said to people exactly what she would do.'

"I think that clip illustrates exactly why Harris is in trouble at this point. And it's something that I don't understand why the campaign does not address," said Luntz on CNBC.

"They asked her specifically, 'Where do you stand on the wall?' And what does she do? She goes and shifts it right to Donald Trump, immediately, mentions him twice within the first five seconds," he added.

"She still hasn't closed the deal!" Luntz continued. "She still hasn't said to people exactly what she would do."

Harris' performance at the CNN town hall was widely mocked as a failure over her inability to simply answer questions in a clear and concise manner.

"In fact, what she should have done in the opening of that town hall is said, 'I'm gonna tell ya what I'm going to do in the first hour, in the first day, and in the first week. And it's gonna take me five minutes,'" Luntz added. "She didn't do any of that! She hasn't told the public step-by-step what she's about."

Luntz went on to say that he was wrong about Trump's debate performance and concluded that what the former president says isn't as "relevant to people's decision-making as what Harris is saying."

He also said that the American public should expect that there may not be a definitive answer on who won the election that night but that it could drag on for days and lead to unrest.

"It is dangerous to call this election. Because it is dead even, it's dead even, even in the swing states," he concluded.

The entire segment with Luntz can be viewed on the YouTube video from CNBC.

