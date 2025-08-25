Cracker Barrel responds with sneaky message after backlash over rebrand

Cracker Barrel wants Americans to move forward following intense blowback after the company rebranded its iconic logo and stores.

The beloved franchise was dragged through the mud when customers noticed a change to its recognizable logo, which removed the "old-timer" known as Uncle Herschel sitting on a chair next to a barrel. The brand took it a step further by also removing the barrel itself and erasing the text "Old Country Store."

'Nobody asked for a remodel for modern dining!'

This left the logo as just black "Cracker Barrel" text on a yellow background, zapping the fun and charm out of not only the company website, but more importantly, the interior of its locations.

After millions voiced their disdain with the rebrand, Cracker Barrel formally responded Monday morning, but it may not be what consumers were hoping for.

"If the last few days have shown us anything, it's how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel," the company posted on Facebook.

"You've also shown us that we could've done a better job sharing who we are and who we'll always be," the post continues.

With a "promise" to its guests, the company wrote that it will not be getting rid of its rocking chairs, hearth, peg games, or unique treasures. But the same cannot be said for unique design of the stores or the old logo.

Cracker Barrel said it loved seeing how much people care about Uncle Herschel and that it will still include him on the menu, "road signs," and as a feature in the country stores.

"He's not going anywhere — he's family," the company claimed.

Reading between the lines, though, it seems Cracker Barrel is sticking with the new logo and interior design that have received so much criticism. The company message then jumped into menu items, listing off products like country fried steak and pancakes.

"While our logo and remodels may be making headlines, our bigger focus is still right where it belongs ... in the kitchen and on your plate," Cracker Barrel stated.

"We know we won't always get everything right the first time, but we'll keep testing, learning, and listening to our guests and employees," the company added, before invoking the "old-timer" one last time.

"Uncle Herschel wouldn't have it any other way."

Readers were not fooled, and they let the company know in the comment section.

"If you are leaving him on the menus and road signs then leave him on the logo," Betty wrote.

"Nobody asked for a remodel for modern dining! A lot of folks go to Cracker Barrel for nostalgia!!!!" Facebook user Audra stated.

Real people even asked the brand, "Why take him off your logo?" while others stated they would not be returning to the restaurant.

"You change, I change! I'll change where I eat and shop, and it won't be Cracker Barrel," Randy added.

Only time will tell whether remaining committed to the rebrand will help or hurt the company, but at the same time, the publicity has brought focus to the brand's left-wing activism.

Cracker Barrel had previously boasted about its "culture and inclusion" initiatives that celebrate race- and gender-based programs. While its website has gone through a revamp and changed the terminology to "culture and belonging," it still promotes programs like "Be Bold," a mission to develop "black leaders," and the "LGBTQ+ Alliance."

The purpose of the latter is "strengthening Cracker Barrel's relationship to the LGBTQ+ community."

