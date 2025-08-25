Radical left poised to redefine America’s cities

Major cities across the country show radical leaders gaining momentum in their races for mayor — and New York City candidate Zohran Mamdani is leading them all.

The AARP New York-Gotham Polling and Analytics poll shows that the Queens assemblyman has taken a commanding lead in every possible scenario in this year’s race, with a whopping 41.8% support.

The same poll had former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who’s running as an independent, with 23.4% support; Republican nominee and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa with 16.5% support; and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who is seeking re-election as an independent, with only 8.8% support.

“Even Sliwa is ahead of Eric Adams. Why do they hate this guy so much?” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“It’s too bad, ’cause he’s not done that bad a job, I don’t think,” he adds.

Over in Minneapolis, Democratic socialist and mayoral candidate Omar Fateh, a Somali-American, is holding his political rallies — which don’t appear to feature any American flags — in a foreign language.

Gray is disturbed, only muttering, “Minneapolis, Minnesota.”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.