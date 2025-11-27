5 hilarious political moments that make me thankful for Trump

President Donald Trump has spent the last decade producing some of America's most iconic political moments. Some were divisive, some were historic, and many of them were hilarious.

Here are the top five Trump moments that make me thankful for his presidency.

5. Turn them OFF!

Trump had many memorable moments during his first presidential campaign, earning a reputation for being a totally candid and unapologetic candidate. Almost a decade ago at a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, Trump put his personality and political talent on full display, turning a technical hiccup into a chant with countless rallygoers.

The stage lights abruptly went off in the middle of his campaign speech, prompting Trump to quip that the venue "didn't pay the electric bill," sending applause and laughter through the audience. To Trump's dismay, the lights quickly blared back on, and he began to shout, "No! Get those lights off!"

"Turn them off! They're too bright! Turn them OFF!"

Trump later encouraged audience members to join him in chanting, "Turn off the lights!"

"That's the way we have to negotiate for our country," he added.

4. From the standpoint of water

During Hurricane Florence in September 2018, Trump posted a video in which he thanked first responders and all those involved in mitigating the pain inflicted by the natural disaster. Although this would have been a routine exercise in any other administration, the orator in chief delivered one of his most iconic Trump lines that never fails to make people chuckle.

While Trump has several memorable one-liners, this one was uniquely pre-approved and posted to a personal social media account.

"I just want to thank all of the incredible men and women who have done such a great job in helping with Florence," Trump said. "This is a tough hurricane."

"One of the wettest we've ever seen from the standpoint of water. Rarely have we had an experience like it, and it certainly is not good," he added.

3. Trick or treat

Some of the most iconic Trump moments were entirely unscripted, and 2018 Halloween was no exception.

The White House was hosting the annual trick-or-treat festivities where the president and first lady Melania Trump hand out candy to kids dressed up in their Halloween costumes. One such trick-or-treater showed up in a Minion costume from the well-known "Despicable Me" films, which quickly proved to limit the child's candy-collecting abilities.

The child's costume seemingly obstructed his hands, but Trump didn't want to deprive the Minion of his Halloween harvest. Instead, Trump opted to simply place the candy bar on top of the Minion's head as onlookers erupted in laughter.

2. The N-word

Trump's unprompted one-liners are usually the most controversial, but also the most entertaining. His speech to military brass at Quantico earlier this year was no exception, after Trump veered off script and produced one of the most viral moments so far in his second term.

"It was really a stupid person that ... mentioned the word 'nuclear,'" Trump said during the address.

"I moved a submarine or two ... over to the coast of Russia, just to be careful, because we can't let people throw around that word," he continued.

"I call it the N-word," Trump added. "There are two N-words, and you can't use either of them."

Campaigning as the peace president and working around the clock to end conflicts around the globe, his play on words was both in line with the administration's agenda and with Trump's comedic instincts.

1. 'Because you'd be in jail'

One of Trump's most iconic political feuds was with none other than failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The two sparred on a number of issues and exchanged many notable insults at each other, but few are as memorable as the October 9, 2016, presidential debate.

This mic drop speaks for itself.

"Last time, at the first debate, we had millions of people fact-checking, so I expect we'll have millions more fact-checking because, you know, it's just awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country," Clinton said.

Trump picked up the mic and simply said, "Because you'd be in jail."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!