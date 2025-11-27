Organ group wanted to harvest from patient showing signs of life — then tried to cover it up, whistleblowers claim

Nearly a dozen whistleblowers have accused an organ procurement organization of numerous offenses, including allegedly covering up an attempted organ recovery from a patient who showed signs of life.

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) and Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.) sent a letter on November 19 to the New Jersey Sharing Network demanding documents and over 30 transcribed interviews with staff following the whistleblower claims.

'Industry interests have tried to dismiss allegations in the past as hearsay, but, in this case, the call is coming from inside the house.'

The letter accused the organization of "several egregious actions and potential violations of federal and state statutes that raise serious concerns about whether [the Sharing Network] has fraudulently billed Medicare and should retain their tax-exempt status."

The letter claimed that the Sharing Network skipped hundreds of patients on the wait list, harvested organs without appropriate consent, operated a fraudulent taxpayer-funded research program, potentially lied to Congress, and created a culture of fear and retaliation within the organization.

In one alleged instance where the Sharing Network ignored the proper sequence of the wait list, dozens of those skipped have since died, while several others have been removed because of worsening medical conditions.

Lawmakers expressed concern "that under the current Medicare reimbursement framework, OPOs are incentivized to allocate out of sequence in this manner to ensure reimbursement and can provide a quid pro quo to transplant hospitals."

The whistleblowers' most shocking allegation claimed that the Sharing Network attempted to "cover up" details involving a circulatory death case. Circulatory death occurs when there is an irreversible loss of circulatory and respiratory function.

Eileen T. Meslar/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The lawmakers' letter, which redacted the incident date, stated that the patient "reanimated" after the organ recovery process began. When the administrator on call contacted the Sharing Network about this, the organization allegedly told staff to proceed with the recovery despite the patient's signs of life. The hospital ultimately intervened and stopped the recovery process.

The hospital did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

According to whistleblowers, the Sharing Network "deleted or otherwise manipulated" documents related to the case.

The OPO was also accused of discarding 100 pancreata in one day. The organs were reportedly processed for research. The committee expressed concern that the bulk discarding pointed to an effort to artificially boost Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services performance metrics by recovering more pancreata than needed, under the guise of performing so-called research.

"While organ research has driven remarkable innovations that improve and save lives, it is concerning that [the Sharing Network] is alleged to have taken advantage of a loophole in the current framework," the letter read.

A senior Ways and Means staffer familiar with the investigation stated that Rep. Smith, if necessary, is prepared to use subpoena power to require the Sharing Network to produce the requested documents and to compel staff interviews.

"The allegations these brave whistleblowers have brought forward are some of the most disturbing we have seen in our ongoing investigation into organ procurement organizations," read a statement from Smith provided to Blaze News. "Families place extraordinary trust in this system at the most painful moments of their lives, and what we have uncovered puts the integrity of America's organ procurement system at stake. Every organization entrusted with this lifesaving work must meet the highest standards, and any refusal to do so is unacceptable."

"If this OPO or any of its senior officials attempt to mislead Congress, destroy records, or obstruct our efforts to get the truth, subpoenas are on the table," Smith continued. "Compliance is not optional. The Ways and Means Committee will not hesitate to use every tool at our disposal to protect patients, taxpayers, and the families who rely on a system that must be built on trust, as well as the brave whistleblowers who have come forward from retaliation."

Rep. Jason Smith. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Many individuals familiar with the organ donation industry have sought to bring more national attention to issues and abuses within the OPO networks.

Greg Segal, the founder and CEO of Organize, told Blaze News that this latest congressional investigation suggested that the Sharing Network's "patient abuse is premeditated and systemic, rather than just accidents or one-offs."

"This letter was informed by a dozen whistleblowers who shared documentation regarding specific abuses and potential crimes," Segal said. "Industry interests have tried to dismiss allegations in the past as hearsay, but, in this case, the call is coming from inside the house. This is a watershed moment and, I believe, moves these investigations squarely into criminality and corruption, rather than just incompetence or bad federal policy."

Jennifer Erickson, a senior fellow with the Federation of American Scientists, called it "a public health emergency."

"The Ways and Means Committee documented shocking allegations of cover-ups at the highest levels of New Jersey Sharing Network, including the attempted harvesting of organs from a patient who was still alive," she told Blaze News.

"This is a public health emergency, and just as the Trump administration recently moved to protect patients in Florida, I hope they now take immediate action to protect patients in New Jersey," Erickson added, referring to steps taken by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to decertify a Miami-based OPO accused of Medicare fraud and lapses in patient safety.

HHS, CMS, the HHS Office of Inspector General, and the New Jersey attorney general were copied on the committee's letter.

When asked if it could confirm receipt of the letter and whether there were any plans to investigate the allegations, the attorney general's office stated, "As a general rule, the office doesn't confirm or deny the existence of investigations."

HHS told Blaze News that the Health Resources and Services Administration had received the letter and had directed the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network "to investigate these allegations."

“As highlighted in the July 21 and September 18 HHS press releases, under Secretary Kennedy’s leadership, HHS is restoring integrity and transparency to organ procurement and transplant policy by putting patients’ lives first,” HHS stated. “These reforms are essential to restoring trust, ensuring informed consent, and protecting the rights and dignity of prospective donors and their families.”

CMS informed Blaze News that it is collaborating closely with HHS to ensure that organ procurement organizations adhere to the highest standards. The agency emphasized its ongoing commitment to protecting patients, enhancing accountability, and eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse, adding that it will continue taking appropriate action to safeguard patients and the Medicare program.



The Sharing Network did not respond to a request for comment.

