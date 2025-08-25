White Stripes singer writes unhinged essay about Trump being a 'fascist' who faked getting shot

Singer Jack White from the White Stripes is not short on ideas when it comes to the White House or the Trump administration.

Last week, White posted a picture of President Donald Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and labeled the White House decor as "vulgar, gold leafed, and gaudy."

The scathing review of the president's interior design skills were coupled with typical commentary about Trump possessing the nuclear codes and being an "embarrassment to American history."

But White did have something good to say before he was finished.

'A washed up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media.'

The 50-year-old praised Zelenskyy in that same post, calling him "a REAL leader of a nation in a black suit."

Following White's remarks, White House communications director Steven Cheung insulted the musician. He called White "a washed up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career."

Cheung defended the White House decor in his comments to the Daily Beast, adding that White "fails to appreciate" the magnificence of the Oval Office.

White did not take the insults lightly and offloaded what seemed to be a decade's worth of gripes with President Trump that ranged from claims about January 6, 2021, to Trump's assassination attempt in 2024.

Jack White at Bernie Sanders campaign rally at Cass Technical High School in Detroit, Michigan, on October 27, 2019. Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

While White claimed he was shocked at the White House's response — despite him calling Trump an embarrassment and a "con-man" — he listed an array of claims in an Instagram post about the president, comparing him to the Nazis several times.

White said Trump has manipulated the government like a "fascist," that ICE uses "gestapo" tactics, and that the president has made racist remarks about Latinos, Native Americans, and even has made "attacks on the disabled."

More comments about "nazi like rallies" were coupled with the claim that Trump had faked getting shot in the ear, which White said was evidenced by the president not showing "medical records or photographs" of the shooting.

White also accused Cheung and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt of "covering up" fascism as patriotism.

The singer seemingly has an issue with everything the president does, claiming Trump has not improved America at all and that any changes Trump has made are only "smoke and mirrors" to benefit the "ultra wealthy."

Still, White defended himself in the post as "not a Democrat" and labeled Trump voters as victims "of the 2 party system."

Perhaps White was a victim of the same system when he performed at a Bernie Sanders rally when the senator ran for president as a Democrat in 2020, the second time he had done so.

White's post touched on every possible angle of Trump criticism, leaving no space for grace for the twice-elected president. The musician's Trump-related insults run the gamut, with White even calling Trump's agenda "white supremacist."

Also, like many anti-Trump activists, White even decided he was the arbiter of Christianity when he said Trump has been "masquerading as a Christian," claiming Trump's voters support him because "he hates who [they] hate."

"How christian of you all," White concluded.

