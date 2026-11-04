Black woman makes history in Georgia with governorship win

In a stunning upset, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Republican billionaire Rick Jackson Tuesday to become the first black female governor in American history and Georgia's first Democrat governor since 1998.

Bottoms led Jackson 54.2% to 45.8% with about 85% of the expected vote counted, according to NBC News . Though Jackson ran toward the middle, his moderate disposition did nothing to stem the tide against Bottoms.

'I'm not running to be his favorite governor.'

The last Democrat to win was Roy Barnes, who secured the seat in 1998. Barnes lost his 2002 re-election bid to Sonny Perdue, Georgia's first Republican governor since Reconstruction ended. Republicans have held the office ever since — until now.

Jackson spent more than $200 million of his own fortune, according to AP. On the campaign trail, Jackson promised to govern like "Trump with a Southern tone" and become the president's "favorite governor."

Bottoms turned that line against him.

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Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"I'm not running to be his favorite governor," Bottoms said during the candidates' only debate. "I'm running to work on behalf of people like you."

Bottoms has called for Medicaid expansion, an increase of the state minimum wage to $15 per hour, a pause on data center development, and an end to Flock camera expansion, according to AP.

She also wants to repeal Georgia's abortion ban, which made abortions after six weeks illegal. She called it "a life and death issue." It certainly is, though perhaps not in the way she intended.

Bottoms will succeed the term-limited Gov. Brian Kemp (R). She may not have a free hand once in office. Republicans are heavily favored to keep the state Senate, according to AP.

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