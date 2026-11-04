Democrat Roy Cooper sails to victory in North Carolina

Roy Cooper has never lost an election, and his winning streak continued Tuesday.

Cooper flipped the seat of outgoing Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who declined to run for another term in office. Tillis frequently clashed with President Donald Trump and has struck a defiant tone in his last days in office.

'We have more in common than divides us.'

Cooper led Whatley 64.6% to 33.7% with roughly 62% of the vote in on Tuesday, according to NBC News.

Though most of the tabulated ballots so far come from early voting, Whatley won't be able to bridge the gap with the remaining Election Day ballots. So far, Cooper has secured 66% of the early in-person vote, while Whatley has received 59% of the Election Day vote.

It's the first time a Democrat has won a Senate seat in North Carolina since 2008, according to NBC News.

Cooper's Election Night watch party, held at a hotel in state capital Raleigh, was jubilant. Music was blaring and attendees were celebrating with CNN playing in the background, according to an AP description.

Republicans turned their attention elsewhere since polling began to indicate a wipeout in the Southern state.

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Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The national GOP began shifting North Carolina campaign cash elsewhere in October, signaling pessimism regarding Whatley's odds, according to the AP. A top Republican super PAC canceled its ad spending in the race to protect more viable seats elsewhere in the country, according to NBC News.

President Trump slammed Cooper in his North Carolina rallies.

“He’s going to become your senator,” Trump said of Cooper at an October rally in North Carolina. “And it’s crazy.”

Whatley was aligned with Trump’s agenda, campaigning on his tax cuts and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The Republican candidate also hit Cooper as soft on violent crime. Trump called North Carolina’s cities “blood-soaked killing fields."

Whatley, 58, is a former state GOP and RNC chairman but has never held elected office. He trailed Cooper in fundraising.

Cooper previously won four terms as attorney general and two as governor. He ran toward the middle, focusing on affordability and promising to “make stuff cost less.”

"North Carolina — I’m grateful for your trust," Cooper said in an X post after media outlets called his race. "We have more in common than divides us. Here’s to building better days ahead!"

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