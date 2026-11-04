Darline Graham loses Lindsey Graham's South Carolina seat to pediatrician

Darline Graham has lost the U.S. Senate seat long held by her brother in South Carolina.

Graham had been the Republican candidate for only a couple of months after winning a Republican primary runoff following a fast-tracked special election.

'For the Good of our Nation ... I hope Darline does this.'

Democrat Annie Andrews, a pediatrician from Kentucky, ran a tough race against Graham, where the two were neck and neck in polling to the end.

RealClearPolling showed Graham with a +2.7-point advantage just a couple of weeks out from the election. Meanwhile, Blaze News' Poll Watch has Graham at just +1.9 in the last days before midterms.

In the end, Andrews overcame the deficit and won the seat 50.6% to 47.2% with 93% of the votes counted, according to NBC News.

RELATED: South Carolina Senate poll tracker

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Graham was supported by President Donald Trump before she even decided to run for office, promising to endorse her if she did. Her brother won his primary in June with nearly 57% of the vote.

At the same time, Andrews defeated two Democratic primary competitors with 61.5% of the vote.

"During her visit, I asked Darline, for the Good of our Nation, to run for the U.S. Senate in the Special Republican Primary on Tuesday, August 11, 2026," Trump said at the time, per The Hill.

"I hope Darline does this, in that there would be nobody better to honor the legacy of her beloved brother, Lindsey," the president added.

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In October, Trump and Graham appeared face-to-face at a rally in Pendleton, South Carolina, where he gave her his full support.

Andrews had previously run in South Carolina for the House of Representatives in 2022, but lost to Rep. Nancy Mace (R).

Andrews has called for the restoration of Roe v. Wade, the expansion of Medicaid and Medicare, and to keep "families together" and ensure "due process" in regard to immigration.

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