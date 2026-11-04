Amy Acton wins Ohio governor's seat, beating Republican Vivek Ramaswamy

Results are in for one of the highest-profile gubernatorial elections in the country.

The highly polarizing race between Democratic candidate Amy Acton and Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for governor of Ohio has come to a conclusion.

Acton, a physician, won the race by a 5-point margin with 87% of votes reported.

According to the Associated Press, Acton won the election by five points on Tuesday night, upsetting Republicans' hopes of retaining the governorship, which has been held by term-limited Republican Mike DeWine since 2019.

The results of the contest were much closer than some may have expected in the red state.

Acton, a physician, won the race by a five-point margin with 87% of votes reported, according to the AP.

RELATED: Trump endorses controversial Ramaswamy ad — and bashes media trying to force him to take video down

Michael Swensen/Getty Images

One of the biggest "October surprises" of the campaign — which soon became the central pillar of the race in the eyes of many — came when Ramaswamy's campaign featured Acton's estranged biological mother calling her a "liar" in an expensive campaign advertisement.

Ohio has been a consistently red state for the last three presidential elections, with 2024 support reaching its zenith at roughly 55%.

As of Friday afternoon, the Blaze Poll Watch average showed Acton ahead of Ramaswamy by three points, beating him 48.2%-45.2%. Acton's lead expanded to 4.2 points on the afternoon of Election Day.

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