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Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown picks up Senate seat over incumbent Jon Husted
November 03, 2026
Another Republican Senate seat has flipped.
Ohio’s closely watched U.S. Senate race has been called.
The contest between incumbent Republican Sen. Jon Husted and Democratic former Sen. Sherrod Brown ended with Brown securing a Democratic pickup.
'This victory belongs to all of us. Thank you, Ohio.'
According to the Associated Press, Brown defeated Husted in Tuesday’s special election.
As of 11:10 p.m. ET, Brown had received 48.6% of the vote to Husted's 46.5%, with 87% of the expected votes reported.
RELATED: Amy Acton wins Ohio governor's seat, beating Republican Vivek Ramaswamy
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Brown celebrated the win with a few posts, including his congratulations to fellow Democrat and the next governor of Ohio, Amy Acton.
In a second post that included a short video, Brown wrote, "This victory belongs to all of us. Thank you, Ohio."
Husted was appointed to the Senate in January 2025 after then-Sen. JD Vance became vice president. Brown sought a return to the seat after losing his previous Senate seat to Republican Bernie Moreno in 2024.
As of Friday afternoon, the latest polling average on Blaze Poll Watch favored Sherrod Brown over Jon Husted by 3.4 points — 47.9%-44.5%.
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Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.
Coawi2001
Cooper Williamson
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.@Coawi2001 →
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