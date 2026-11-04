Gov. Abbott ousted by open-borders radical Gina Hinojosa

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was voted out of office on Tuesday, losing to Gina Hinojosa — an open-borders Democrat who has championed taxpayer-funded health care for illegal aliens and sanctuary cities in the Lone Star State.

Abbott, who first assumed office in 2015 and led his state through the worst of the Biden border crisis, called the Texas Democratic state representative Tuesday evening to concede the race after trailing her by double digits.

'You all helped me to be your governor for 12 years.'

With 82% of the votes in, Hinojosa led Abbott 53%-45.7%, according to the Associated Press.

In response to the Abbott campaign characterizing her as a radical, Hinojosa said, "I plan to spend an entire campaign focused on the fact that working people are too broke," adding that her "pronouns are mom, Texan, and soon-to-be governor."

Hinojosa — who previously voted against restrictions on sex-rejection surgeries on kids — largely ran on a populist platform, promising to "lower healthcare, grocery, and utility costs, make home ownership a reality, and put $1500 in your pocket."

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Her win constitutes a major upset — not only for Abbott but in a state that hasn't had a Democratic governor since 1995.

Although the Republican-controlled state legislature can restrict her ability to radically transform Texas, she in turn can torpedo Republican lawmakers' agenda with vetoes and strategic appointments.

Abbott, whom then-Gov. George W. Bush appointed in 1996 to the Texas Supreme Court, battled the Obama administration as the Lone Star State's attorney general and battled the Biden administration as its 48th governor.

He told his supporters after conceding the race, "The thing that I'm most proud about is that you all helped me to be your governor for 12 years. Thank you very much."

The governor also said that he would help his Democratic successor with the transition.

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