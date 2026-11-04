Democrat Kansas pastor — whom Trump reportedly called a 'pervert' — upsets Republican US Senate incumbent in historic win

Adam Hamilton — a Democrat Kansas pastor whom President Donald Trump reportedly called a "pervert" — has beaten his incumbent counterpart, Republican Roger Marshall, for U.S. Senate in a historic upset.

No Democrat from Kansas has won a U.S. Senate seat since 1932, according to the Associated Press, which called the race for Hamilton late Tuesday night with him leading Marshall by about six percentage points.

'If you're not in favor of same-sex marriage, then be who you are. But do it lovingly.'

Hamilton — the longtime pastor for one of the largest United Methodist churches in the nation — is a supporter of transgender rights, abortion rights, and same-sex marriage, The Hill reported.

In a Park City rally last month, Trump said Hamilton “openly mocks Jesus" due to his stance on transgender rights, the Washington Post said.

Hamilton responded by saying that Trump painting him as a "pervert" was "sad" and "pathetic," The Hill noted. Hamilton added, "It doesn't bother me. I feel like that says more about him than it says about me.”

NBC News said Hamilton's "upset victory in a state Donald Trump carried by 16 points in the 2024 election gives Democrats a major boost in the fight for the Senate majority."

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What's more, the news network said Hamilton has never held public office and was registered as a Republican until earlier this year. NBC News added that Hamilton, 62, ran as a moderate and garnered bipartisan support.

Hamilton said he will work with Trump on "anything the president wants to do that’s good for the people of Kansas," The Hill noted.

As for the defeated Marshall, NBC News said he served two terms in the House prior to winning his first term in the Senate by 11 points in 2020.

As for his sociopolitical stances, Hamilton said, "There's room for people to have differences of opinion on things. If you're not in favor of same-sex marriage, then be who you are. But do it lovingly.”

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