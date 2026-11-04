Sen. Susan Collins falters after 5 terms in Senate

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who survived confirming Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a litany of other policy fights, was finally defeated Wednesday morning by Democrat Troy Jackson.

Jackson led 52.4% to 47.5% with 69.2% of the expected vote in, according to NBC News. Collins conceded early Wednesday morning.

'Maine, I owe you everything.'

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of Maine in the United States Senate. I’m proud of all I have been able to accomplish for our state and for our country in the past 30 years,” Collins said in a statement.

“I called Troy Jackson tonight to congratulate him and to assure him that my staff and I will work to ensure a smooth transition,” she said.

Jackson addressed supporters at his election party in Portland early Wednesday, according to the AP.

Oysterman Graham Platner, Democrats' pick prior to Troy Jackson, won the June 9 primary with 72.1% of the vote. He withdrew in July after allegations of sexual assault, PBS NewsHour reported.

Platner called the allegation “categorically false.”

Delegates picked Jackson, 58, a former Maine Senate president, to replace Platner on July 25 by a vote of 566 to five.

RELATED: Democrat Roy Cooper sails to victory in North Carolina

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Jackson expressed his gratitude on X early Wednesday morning.

"Maine, I owe you everything," Jackson wrote. "I’m ready to get to work for Mainers in the U.S. Senate, and I promise you this: I’ll never forget where I came from or who I’m fighting for. Thank you. Let’s go build a government that works for all of us.

Jackson raised $20.4 million in the quarter ending in September, nearly four times Collins’ $5.2 million, according to the Bangor Daily News. Pro-Collins groups still outspent pro-Jackson groups on ads, $85.3 million to $53.9 million, according to AdImpact data.

Collins was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1996. She was the last Republican in Congress from New England, according to the AP. She ran on her record of crossing President Donald Trump.

“I voted against my party more than any other senator on either side of the aisle,” she said in the Oct. 6 debate.

Her loss capped a rough night for Republicans. Democrats won control of both the House and the Senate, according to NBC News.

No sitting Maine senator had lost re-election since 1978, according to Maine Public.