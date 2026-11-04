Democrats seize control of the US Senate

Democratic hopes to seize control of both chambers of Congress came to fruition on Election Night.

The Republicans hoped to hold on to their slim lead in the Senate after losing the House of Representatives relatively early Tuesday night, but that effort ultimately failed.

'President Trump did a better job promoting many of the candidates on the ballot than the candidates did themselves.'

NBC News projected the fall of the Senate, and Fox News also confirmed the development.

Democrats taking control of both chambers of Congress will severely hamper the efforts of President Donald Trump to pass laws and nominate judges. They have also indicated that they plan to open numerous investigations into the Trump administration.

"LAWYER UP," wrote Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the incoming chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Among the more stunning results were James Talarico beating Ken Paxton soundly for one of the Texas U.S. Senate seats and longtime Republican Sen. Susan Collins losing her seat in Maine.

Exit polling found that voters were most concerned with the economy and their worsening financial fortunes.

The president has responded to the astounding losses by blaming the quality of the Republican candidates and claiming that he would have won in a landslide had he been on the ballot.

"President Trump did a better job promoting many of the candidates on the ballot than the candidates did themselves," read a statement from a White House official.

RELATED: Trump takes DEFIANT tone after Democrats take the House: 'Buckle up'

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis related what the consequences were of his party losing control of Congress.

"Chance of confirming a worthy successor to [Supreme Court] Justice Thomas and/or Alito during President Trump’s term: Zero," he wrote in a post on social media.

"Chance of confirming a worthy successor during a hypothetical GOP admin 2029-2033: probably zero (GOP won’t be able to recapture enough seats in 28)," he added.

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