Jason Whitlock believes American sports are under God’s judgment: ‘We’ve turned our back on this blessing’

Are American sports simply having a bad season — or is something much bigger happening? BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock believes the latter, explaining why he thinks the chaos plaguing professional and college sports could be a form of biblical judgment.

Whitlock explains that not only have sports turned their back on “all biblical values,” but they were founded and organized in the mid-1800s by Christians.

“This is all documented history. You can even find this information on Wikipedia. This isn’t hidden information. The Young Men’s Christian Association organized sports in the mid- to late 1800s and early 1900s as a tool to fight first-wave feminism,” Whitlock explains.

“They started organizing sports to disciple young men in muscular, masculine Christianity. So, this is a gift — sports, organized sports — handed to us by God. And we’ve turned our back on it, and/or we have allowed non-Christians, the secular crowd, to snatch sports away from us,” he continues.

“And that’s why I sit here today, pondering, halfway believing, if not fully believing, sports are under judgment,” he adds, citing the “six woes of judgment” in Isaiah 5.

“Greed and land-grabbing, endless partying and escapism, defiance and mockery, moral confusion — when you start calling evil ‘good’ and good ‘evil’ — arrogance and self-wisdom, and then corrupt justice through bribery,” he explains.

“And in the book of Isaiah, God tells you there’s going to be this coming foreign invasion,” he continues. “And so, I just want you to think about what we’re witnessing in America. Do we not have these judgments? Are these not all obvious? Are we not experiencing a foreign invasion and a hijacking of our Christian culture?”

God, Whitlock says, came up “with a way through sports to encourage and disciple and develop masculine men with the right values.”

“And so, basketball and football and baseball, they’re all being organized so that Christian men can disciple young men in a masculine form of Christianity. And we’ve handed this over,” he explains, noting that “we’ve turned our back on this blessing.”

“And you wonder why sports are in total collapse. You wonder why they’re totally invaded by corruption — bad, corrupt officiating. You wonder why the athletes are falling injured at record pace. You wonder why the games, the quality of play, is no good,” he continues.

“You’re not going to produce good fruit from the world of sports when it’s been turned over to radical materialism and money,” he adds.

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