Straight talk: JD Vance blames midterm loss on Iran conflict and US' relationship with Israel

Vice President JD Vance made his thoughts on the midterms clear Wednesday morning: The Iran conflict sank Republicans.

Vance saw the writing on the wall and noted that many members of the Trump-Vance coalition had gone in another direction. With gas prices high and unabating legislative gridlock, there were few paths to victory for Republicans.

'If you'd like to argue ... that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. ... That's at least honest.'

Vance's post was frank.

"The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026," Vance wrote. "There will be a lot of infighting and arguing over what happened and why that is."

"But the real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone. Another pollster — one of the smartest people I know in politics, told me yesterday we’d lose the generic ballot by 13 points. I felt negative going into Tuesday, but even I was shocked by this," the vice president wrote. "In his polling, he saw that a lot of Trump 2024 voters were angry and planning to vote for Democrats. He asked those voters who had abandoned us what would cause them to come back on our team."

"The top four answers, accounting for nearly all of the responses were: 1) End the war 2) Focus on cost of living/inflation 3) Put America First 4) Change our relationship to Israel," the vice president wrote.

Exit polls showed that Iran was a "crucial" factor in the midterm election.

RELATED: Iran conflict was 'crucial' factor in Republican rout: Exit polls

Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto/Getty Images

"Our voters showed up," Vance said. "And the above four reasons are why many of them voted for Democrats."

Republicans won white men by 12%, but lost their gains among Latinos and other races, according to NBC News exit polls. Young men also defected, swinging 41 points in Democrats' direction.

The midterms showed that these 2024 Trump-Vance voters are not guaranteed parts of the Republican coalition, despite trusting the GOP more on issues like immigration and crime.

"The reason we lost is the war," the vice president said. "The president himself said so last night."

"If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay," Vance wrote. "Agree or disagree, that's at least honest.

"But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there."

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