Democrats' state-level takeover is staggering

Democrats not only won majorities in both chambers of the U.S. Congress but took control of numerous statehouses and the majority of governors' mansions across the country.

By Wednesday evening, the nonprofit State Navigate had tallied the flip of at least 11 state legislative chambers from Republican to Democrat, the formation of six new Democratic trifectas, and the busting of five Republican trifectas.

'This wave is attributable to the economy and to people’s dissatisfaction with the president.'

Republicans lost control in the Arizona House and Senate, the Georgia House, the Michigan House, the New Hampshire House and Senate, the North Carolina House, the Pennsylvania Senate, the Texas House, and the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate — all where they previously enjoyed majorities, according to MultiState and the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.

Democrats now have supermajorities in the Colorado House and Senate, Delaware House, Maine Senate, Nevada Assembly, New Hampshire House, New Mexico House, New York Senate, and Vermont House and Senate.

While there are hundreds of races still outstanding, the DLCC claimed that 483 seats had been flipped in legislative state elections as of Thursday afternoon.

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Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

State Navigate noted that "most of the gains Democrats have made on the state legislative level thus far are in districts Donald Trump won in 2024."

Five governorships have also flipped from Republican to Democrat: Georgia, Iowa, Nevada, Ohio, and Texas.

Whereas previously, there were 24 Democrat and 26 Republican governors, the National Conference of State Legislatures anticipates that there will now be 30 Democrat and 20 Republican governors.

Chaz Nuttycombe, executive director of State Navigate, told the Guardian, "This wave is attributable to the economy and to people’s dissatisfaction with the president — probably about 80%, 85% of what’s carrying this is that."

"And the rest is maybe attitudes toward state government and incumbency in general. There’s large anti-incumbent resentment, mostly toward incumbent Republicans," added Nuttycombe.

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