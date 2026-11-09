Meet the new DSA members who make Bernie Sanders look conservative

The Democratic Socialists of America just scored major victories in New York, Colorado, Michigan, and Pennsylvania — and their newest congressional recruits aren't exactly hiding their radical ambitions.

“Now it’s time to meet some of your new DSA overlords,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray begins, before introducing Darializa Avila Chevalier, who has “consistently repeated anti-police rhetoric.”

“‘F you,’” she tweeted. ‘We’re going to defund and abolish police.’ ‘You don’t get to water down our movements,’ she said in June of 2020. Two days later, she repeated the call, and said that she supported 'no more police at all, ever,’” Gray explains.

“In another now-deleted post, she called then-candidate Joe Biden ‘a war criminal’ and the United States of America, where I don’t know, she lives, an ‘effing disgrace,’” he continues. “She also had some nice words for relationships between black and Arab men and white women. She wrote, ‘Black men and Arab men fetishizing ugly colonizer women should stop.’”

“She’s a U.S. congressman,” he adds.

Elected to the 1st Congressional District in Colorado is Melat Kiros.

“She is a 29-year-old immigrant from Ethiopia and another Democratic Socialist of America member. Easily won her district,” Gray says.

“She wants to abolish ICE,” he explains. “Universal child care and elder care, Medicare for All. And she wants to pass a federal trans bill of rights. Yes, let’s get them back into sports that they’ve been banned from. Let’s get them back into girls' locker rooms.”

“In another interview, she claimed socialism was more in line with the values of the Declaration of Independence than capitalism,” he continues.

“She also faced criticism over her comments on Israel and for saying that the 9/11 attacks were inevitable in the sense that we destabilized a lot of the Middle East, which led people to believe that another act of violence was the only response,” he adds.

Another member of the DSA, Donavan McKinney, “cruised to victory” for a Detroit-area congressional seat.

“He supports Medicare for All. Implementing the Green New Deal. Wouldn’t that be fun? Ending cash bail. Abolishing ICE, a government program to provide free housing to everyone,” Gray says.

He also “wants to use taxpayer dollars to fund all abortion and wants to, of course, give amnesty to illegal aliens.”

Pennsylvania’s third district winner, Chris Rabb, “wants to abolish ICE, create national grocery stores … wants to pass reparations for black people … implement the Green New Deal … invest in mental health responders, impeach President Trump, and abolish the death penalty.”

And last but not least, Claire Valdez, who won her election and will be representing parts of New York City.

“She made headlines during the campaign for promising to carry Mexico’s fight against imperialism to Congress,” Gray comments.

“Toss out that old America-first garbage. It’s Mexico-first for Claire,” he adds.

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