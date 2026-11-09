Somali citizen from Kenya accused of shooting 2 Iowa McDonald's workers — over alleged incorrectly filled order

A 25-year-old male — whom the Department of Homeland Security confirmed is a Somali citizen from Kenya — is accused of shooting two McDonald's workers through a drive-thru window last week.

And it was over an alleged incorrectly filled order, officials said.

'DENATURALIZE AND DEPORT.'

Officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s in the 2500 block of SE Delaware Ave. in Ankeny, Iowa, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday after multiple 911 callers said a person in a vehicle fired through the drive-thru window, the City of Ankeny stated.

The suspect left in a vehicle before officers arrived, officials said.

Responding officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound to his arm and immediately provided emergency aid, officials said, adding that Ankeny Fire Department medics also provided care, and the victim was taken to a hospital. Officials said he's expected to survive.

A second adult male was grazed by a bullet, officials said, adding that he was evaluated at the scene. KCCI-TV reported that he was not taken to a hospital.

A preliminary investigation shows the suspect shot at employees multiple times following a dispute over an order that was allegedly incorrectly filled, officials said, adding that both victims were McDonald’s employees who didn't know the suspect.

Officers used security video from the fast-food restaurant as well as automated license plate reader technology to identify the vehicle — and also to identify the suspect as Hassan Mohamed of Des Moines, officials said.

Libs of TikTok said the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Mohamed is a Somali citizen from Kenya who entered the U.S. in 2014 and was granted U.S. citizenship by the Biden administration in 2021. A DHS official with knowledge of the matter clarified to Blaze News that Mohamed is a Somali citizen but Kenyan born.

Libs of TikTok in its X post added, "DENATURALIZE AND DEPORT."

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KCCI said officers found Mohamed about two miles away at WoodSpring Suites and took him into custody without incident. Officials said the arrest took place about an hour after the shootings, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.

Officials said Mohamed was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, one count of willful injury causing bodily injury, and one count of willful injury causing serious injury.

Jail records Blaze News accessed Monday indicate Mohamed remains behind bars with no bail.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

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