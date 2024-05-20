Texas woman fired 8 gunshots at McDonald's employees after complaining about missing hash browns and biscuits, police say

Texas police say a woman fired at least eight times at employees working the drive-thru at a McDonald's restaurant in San Antonio over missing hash browns and biscuits.

San Antonio police said that no one was injured in the incident that occurred in December at the fast food location on South Laredo Street, according to an affidavit.

A woman went to the restaurant at about 5 a.m. and picked up an order before driving away. An employee involved in the shooting spoke to KENS-TV but didn't want to be identified publicly.

'All of us in the front started ducking and sliding.'

A half hour later, the woman returned and said she was missing parts of her order.

"When I was talking to her, I noticed that she had the wrappers on her lap. I was just like, 'Can I see the bag?' Because I noticed the bag," the employee said to KENS.

The employee said the woman responded, "You didn't give me a bag either," even though the employee said it the bag was visible on the woman's lap.

The employee said that the manager checked the surveillance video to see if they had handed her food, and he said they had. The employee said this lasted for another 30 minutes before the woman's boyfriend went to the store as well.

"She was hopping from the first drive-thru window to the second window, banging, talking, yelling," an employee recalled. She said the woman challenged them to come out and fight her.

Then the shots rang out.

“I heard the first shot, I kind of like had a late reaction," said the employee. "Whenever the other shot started ringing out, that’s when all of us in the front started ducking and sliding."

The employee said she had a panic attack over the shooting and was crying and scared.

The woman drove away in a gold 2011 Cadillac SUV, according to police. They said they identified the woman as 32-year-old Samantha Anthony with the help of the surveillance video and photos. They said her tattoos and stickers on the car matched with those seen on videos.

KENS was able to obtain video from a former employee showing the aftermath of the shooting as police investigated. Numerous bullet holes could be seen

Anthony was booked into the Bexar County jail on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was given a bond of $75,000.

Here's the interview with the worker:

