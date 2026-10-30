Steve Deace: TPUSA heckler’s vile Charlie Kirk poem reveals a darker spiritual battle

The political divide in America is only scratching the surface of a much darker conflict.

And one viral video of a young woman who calls herself “Pamper Baby” at a Turning Point USA “Pick Up the Mic” event is devastating proof of this.

“I go by Pamper Baby. Yeah, OK. So I took a Plan B, and I’m an immigrant, this morning. Like feeling kind of guilty. So I wanted to read a poem that I actually wrote,” she said, citing “freedom of speech” for her reason behind wanting to share rather than ask a question to engage in debate.

Her poem began: “It was the night before the Kirk-versary, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.”

“The flags were hung proudly, the memes all on deck, as we solemnly remembered a shot to the neck. The podcast fell silent, the hot takes grew weary, for tomorrow, dear friends, is the great Kirk-versary,” she continued.

“So I’ll see everyone at the ‘Squirt for Kirk.’ We’re hosting that also on October 10. I’ll see y’all there. It’s a BYOE, you know, vaccines included. Free. See y’all there,” she added.

“Are you happy with yourself now?” TPUSA speaker Christian Collins asked.

“Baby, I’m thrilled. … You’re brave for being out here. You know, no protection, no nothing, no like neck brace,” she answered.

BlazeTV host Steve Deace is more than disturbed.

“I would have never envisioned I’d use terms like demonic just out in the open as part of my everyday analysis,” he says.

“It just kind of organically just started getting inserted into the lexicon because I couldn’t come up with another explanation for the level of darkness that was beginning to creep up, that we were doing things that don’t benefit anybody,” he continues, noting that now, spiritual warfare is “manifesting” as political debates.

“When you have a young woman show up on a hot mic and she doesn’t have blue hair and a nose ring,” he says, “she’s not wearing the uniform, in other words, of who we typically see as troubled in this era and succumbs to these kinds of forces.”

“Beautiful young woman, pleasant, obviously well spoken. And when she takes the time out of her day to compose a poem to brag about the Plan B she just took, you need to understand that’s not natural,” he continues.

“The level of darkness you have to fall into to perform what she just did is extraordinary,” she adds.

Deace believes the young woman to be a “sociopath” who is capable of naturally communicating in a very dark way.

“Most people … will not naturally wait for an opportunity to do that right to somebody’s face with their name on it. Not anonymously, online; with their name on it,” he says.

“The desire to demonstrate the level of wickedness she has succumbed to, the haughtiness, the pride she has for it,” he continues. “It’s not natural. It’s totally depraved.”

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