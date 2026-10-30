Alaska may 'stop' election certification due to alleged Democratic 'Decoy Dan' scheme: Governor

The election certification process could be frozen in Alaska next week as a result of a criminal investigation into an alleged Democratic ballot-stacking scheme, which the state and federal governments are taking deadly seriously.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) told NewsNation's Blake Burman on Thursday evening, "We are ready to do whatever we need to do to ensure that our elections are deemed credible."

'This strikes at the heart of our republican form of government.'

"If we find out there's wrongdoing, and if that means that the certification then is stopped or changed, then that's what happens," said the governor.

US Senate race in Alaska: Mary Peltola vs. Dan S. Sullivan. pollwatch.theblaze.com

Democrat Mary Peltola's U.S. Senate campaign has been credibly accused of seeking out individuals with the same name as Republican incumbent Sen. Dan S. Sullivan and recruiting at least one, Dan J. Sullivan of Petersburg, to run for the Alaskan Senate seat.

While the Peltola campaign has long denied — and continues to deny — any involvement with J. Sullivan's candidacy, the Democrat's former campaign manager, Elisa Rios, suggested otherwise in recent interviews with the New York Times.

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Rios alleged that: Peltola's campaign was behind the ballot-stacking scheme; top campaign aides, campaign lawyers, staffers, and aides from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee were involved; and Peltola was "definitely aware" of the clandestine efforts though not directly involved.

On Wednesday, Peltola characterized the Times' report as a "distraction, another diversion" from Sen. Sullivan's votes on the Iran conflict as well as an opportunity "to sell newspapers."

Following the Times' publication of these and other allegations, Gov. Dunleavy announced that he was "directing the Department of Public Safety to investigate whether this scheme violated Alaska’s laws and whether criminal charges or civil action are warranted."

Alaska Department of Public Safety Deputy Commissioner Austin McDaniel later confirmed in a statement to Blaze News that his agency had "initiated an investigation into the alleged conduct outlined in a recent New York Times article."

The governor told NewsNation on Thursday that the state has long been suspicious of J. Sullivan's candidacy, noting that at the very outset, the apparent spoiler allegedly asked to appear on the ballot as "Daniel S. Sullivan."

"His middle name does not start with an 'S,'" said Dunleavy. "Dan Sullivan, the incumbent's middle name starts with an 'S.' So that began to raise questions."

These questions were taken up in an investigation by the Alaska Division of Elections, which ruled in June that Dan J. Sullivan was ineligible. The Alaska Supreme Court later ordered that J. Sullivan's name be put back on the ballot.

"We knew we were looking at the tip of the iceberg," Dunleavy said. "But now that tip just got a lot bigger."

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Nathaniel Wilder/Bloomberg/Getty Images; Jacquelyn Martin - Pool/Getty Images

"This strikes at the heart of our republican form of government. This strikes at the heart of election integrity," added the governor.

Dunleavy said that everyone involved in the alleged scheme will be investigated and that it will be difficult to conclude the probe before Election Day.

When asked specifically whether Alaskan officials would certify the election if Peltola wins but is still under investigation, Dunleavy said that if the state concludes that there "were things that should not have happened ... that are illegal, we will act on that — and that may in fact impact whether somebody is seated in this U.S. Senate."

"Whether we send something down [to Washington, D.C.] or not, we won't be able to determine that until we have enough information to make that decision," said the governor. "We are ready to do whatever we need to do."

"We aren't going to send a scam to Washington," added Dunleavy.

The Peltola and J. Sullivan campaigns did not immediately respond to Blaze News' requests for comment.

The Trump administration also wants to ensure that there are no hijinks in this election.

The U.S. Justice Department sued Alaska last week to block the certification of the results of the contentious Senate race in the event that Sen. Dan Sullivan (R) loses by a small margin. The DOJ's complaint said it brought the lawsuit "to protect the integrity of the 2026 Senate election in Alaska."

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