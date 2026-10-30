Hundreds of FAKE ultra-luxury watches from Hong Kong SEIZED on the way to Texas, CBP says

U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Blaze News a shipment of counterfeit ultra-luxury watches was intercepted on the way to Texas.

The authentic timepiece is an ultra-luxury watch from a storied Swiss manufacturer and will burn a hole in your wallet, costing about $38,000 on average.

'Our officers are working hard to identify threats and shut down illicit suppliers.'

On October 23, CBP officers at the Port of Louisville in Kentucky stopped a shipment of 460 fake watches bearing the Audemars Piguet trademark.

The watches were on their way to a residence in Texas and had been shipped from Hong Kong, according to CBP.

Trade experts at the Centers of Excellence and Expertise determined the watches to be fake.

Had the watches been real, the combined manufacturer’s suggested retail price would have totaled over $66 million.

The watches were seized for "bearing counterfeit versions of registered and recorded trademarks."

Louisville Port Director Philip Onken said the incident showed trade was growing at "unprecedented" rates.

"In May, these CBP officers seized a shipment of counterfeit jewelry worth $14 million; in June, it was $54 million in counterfeit watches; in July, more counterfeit watches worth $28 million; and in August, it was 300 counterfeit watches worth $43 million," Onken said.

"As you can see, our officers are working hard to identify threats and shut down illicit suppliers," he added.

RELATED: Fake ultra-luxury watches from China seized — they would have been worth millions if real, CBP claims

U.S. Department of Customs and Border Protection

CBP said illegitimate sales are among the "most profitable" transnational crimes and that illicit trade "adversely impacts" the businesses operating legitimately in the U.S.

"These items, including fake medications, perfumes, cosmetics, children's toys and costumes, fashion, jewelry, luxury products, and unsafe electronics and automotive parts, can pose health and safety risks to American consumers as they are often made with substandard or harmful materials," the agency added.

CBP asks consumers to follow its e-commerce counterfeit awareness guide to avoid putting money into the pockets of criminal counterfeiters.

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