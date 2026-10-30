Atlanta man allegedly shot and killed stranger after he complained about him passing gas

A dispute over passing gas led to a deadly shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, according to court documents.

The Clayton County Police Dept. said officers responded to a report of shots fired on Oct. 8 at the 5000 block of Riverdale Road at about 10:30 p.m.

He allegedly shot at Beebe approximately 10 times, striking him in the back and killing him.

After an investigation, police identified Seneca Colbert as a suspect in the lethal shooting.

Police sought Colbert for weeks and warned that he was armed and dangerous.

On Friday, a tip led police to his whereabouts at a home in Atlanta. When the 48-year-old refused to come out of the home, the Atlanta Police SWAT team breached the home. He was found hiding behind a water heater.

Colbert was charged with malice murder, felony murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Charging documents alleged a bizarre motivation for the lethal shooting.

Investigators said 25-year-old Delrico Beebe was in a gas station store with Colbert when he complained about Colbert passing gas.

An altercation ensued, and Colbert left the store to retrieve an AR-style pistol from his vehicle, according to investigators.

He allegedly shot at Beebe approximately 10 times, striking him in the back and killing him.

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The latest police data indicates that nearly all major crime categories have declined by double-digit percentages in Atlanta over the same period last year.

Homicide is down 12%, rape is down 14%, and robbery is down 22%. On the other hand, aggravated assaults are up 21% in the otherwise downward trends.