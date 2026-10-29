Glenn Beck: Greg Abbott reveals the Democrats' insane plan for Texas if they win the midterms

Texas is at a crossroads, and with Democrats gaining ground in the upcoming election, Governor Greg Abbott (R) says the stakes have never been higher.

And Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck is well aware.

“We now have CAIR Action, whose parent group is a terrorist organization — designated a terrorist organization — listed your opponent now for governor as their preferred candidate,” Glenn Beck tells Governor Greg Abbott.

“That’s an endorsement I wouldn’t want,” he adds.

“This is just one of many extreme contrasts between myself and my opponent, Gina Hinojosa,” Abbott agrees.

“What most people don’t know is that my opponent is to the far radical left of Talarico. My opponent was the number-one leftist Democrat in the Texas House of Representatives, and her position with regard to CAIR, with regard to Sharia law, is just one of them,” he explains.

While Abbott signed a law that banned Sharia compounds in the state of Texas, Hinojosa “supports Sharia law in the state of Texas.”

“What voters need to know here in the state of Texas is that this election is a referendum. Are we going to ban Sharia law in the state of Texas, which is what we will be doing this next session if I am governor?” Abbott says. “Or are we going to allow Sharia law to expand in the state of Texas, which would happen if my opponent, Gina Hinojosa, is elected to the governor’s office?”

But it is not just Sharia law that is on the ballot.

“I’m concerned that, you know, Texas has always been on the forefront of the future. With oil and gas, we could be the strongest nation in the world, if it wasn’t for the United States. Texas could be, because of all the energy that we have and all of the development that we have here,” Glenn tells Abbott.

“And I worry about the left coming in and crushing us on energy again and then crushing us on data centers and things like Elon Musk, who is transforming the way we get to space here in Texas,” he adds.

“Your concern is so very real,” Abbott responds.

“When Hurricane Harvey hit in Texas in 2017, my opponent was a member of the Texas House of Representatives. She said the only way forward from a hurricane like that is with a Texas Green New Deal,” he explains.

“She then proposed taxes and regulations on the oil and gas sector. She proposed an environmental justice agency in the state of Texas that would be monitoring the oil and gas sector,” he says.

“Her radical, crazy oil and gas policies would send hundreds of thousands of Texans to the unemployment line. It would lead to a destruction of our oil and gas sector. Texas would become more like California, as opposed to Texas, with regard to what we’re doing on oil and gas, and it would lead to skyrocketing prices at the pump,” he continues.

“It would be devastating to our state, devastating to America,” he adds.

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