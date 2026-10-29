Elderly Florida male who uses wheelchair accused of knifing woman on bus while she was holding a child

A 65-year-old Florida male who uses a wheelchair is accused of knifing a woman on a bus while she was holding a child, WPLG-TV reported, citing police.

The Lauderhill Police Department arrested Willie Lester Benjamin shortly after the incident, which took place just before 7 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of 56th Avenue, the station said, citing an arrest report.

The bus driver said Benjamin and the woman had previously argued aboard the bus over 'seating arrangements,' the station said, citing the arrest report.

Police said Benjamin and the woman argued over the designated wheelchair seating area on the bus, WPLG reported.

Benjamin was trying to maneuver his wheelchair into the area the woman occupied, police told the station; the police report said that when she refused to move, Benjamin ran over the woman’s feet.

The argument continued as the bus approached Benjamin’s intended stop, police told WPLG.

But as Benjamin moved toward the bus exit, he pulled out a black pocketknife with a blade measuring approximately four inches and lunged toward the seated woman, the station said, citing the arrest report.

Police said Benjamin struck the woman with the knife, causing a superficial injury to her left forearm, WPLG reported. Police added that the woman sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment from local fire rescue crews, the station said.

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Image source: Broward County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office

Investigators spoke with the bus driver, who corroborated the circumstances surrounding the incident, WPLG reported. The bus driver said Benjamin and the woman had previously argued aboard the bus over “seating arrangements,” the station said, citing the arrest report.

Benjamin’s wife, who also was aboard the bus, confirmed that the two had experienced “prior negative interactions,” police told WPLG.

Police told the station the woman indicated to investigators that she wanted to pursue charges.

Benjamin was taken into custody and taken to the Broward County Main Jail, where records show he is facing one count of aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability, WPLG said, adding that his bond amount had not been set.

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