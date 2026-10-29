Trump taking no chances in South Carolina as polls show Lindsey Graham's sister in tight race to hold seat

President Donald Trump is in South Carolina with just a few days before the midterm election as polls show Republicans in a tough battle in the typically red state.

Trump is holding a rally in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Thursday, his second trip to the state in less than two weeks. He hopes to spark added enthusiasm for Republicans, especially Michael Whatley, running for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina, and Sen. Darline Graham, who was appointed after her brother, longtime Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), passed away unexpectedly in July.

'Republicans are taking nothing for granted.'

The city of Rock Hill is strategically located for Trump's purposes. For one thing, Rock Hill is just a half-hour south of Charlotte, North Carolina, so the president's appearance there is sure to draw crowds from all over the region.

Notably, it is also in the district represented by Rep. Ralph Norman, who unsuccessfully challenged Darline Graham in the Republican Senate primary runoff in August.

Some Norman supporters remain skeptical of Graham and have even launched a write-in campaign that could spoil Graham's chances of winning the election against Democrat Annie Andrews.

According to Blaze News' Poll Watch, Graham maintains a razor-thin lead of just 1.7 points, and a New York Times/Sienna poll has the race tied. Even if the Norman write-in campaign siphons just a few thousand Republican votes away from Graham, it could be enough to tilt the election to Andrews.

RELATED: Trump-backed Sen. Graham wins South Carolina runoff

"The president is coming to Ralph Norman territory to rally people around Darline Graham and to say that if you vote for Ralph Norman, you are actually voting for Annie Andrews," said Brent Nelsen, a professor of politics and international affairs at Furman University, according to WCSC.

Before Sen. Lindsey Graham died, his re-election was considered all but assured. While some Republican insiders have reportedly expressed alarm about his sister's chances, Trump and others remain optimistic.

"She’s doing well," Trump said of Darline Graham Wednesday, according to Scripps News. "She’s up."

An unnamed Republican National Committee official likewise characterized Darline Graham as a "commonsense conservative" running in a state "President Trump has carried three times."

Still, the official added, "Republicans are taking nothing for granted. We are getting out the vote every single day in every single state to make sure that the president is able to maintain the Republican majorities in the House and the Senate."

Michael Whatley's prospects in neighboring North Carolina are more sobering. Blaze News' Poll Watch shows Democrat former Gov. Roy Cooper with a comfortable lead of over 10 points.

In addition to the rally, Trump has used social media to promote Whatley and to slam Cooper's shaky record as governor, especially regarding crime and public safety.

"There has never been a Governor with such a bad record on Crime, and there never will be!" Trump posted about Cooper earlier this month.

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