EXPOSED: Who did this Islamic terrorist organization just endorse in Texas?

Certain candidates across the country are earning the support of the Council on American-Islamic Relations — and they all have one thing in common.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales points out that the organization “has been designated a foreign terrorist organization by the governor’s office here in the state of Texas,” because “their goals are to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s mastership of the world.”

“They’ve made it entirely clear. When your goal is to forcibly impose Sharia law, you, as it turns out, are incompatible with the Western world, definitely incompatible with the United States,” Gonzales says.

“In the meantime, CAIR, I guess, wanted all of its terrorist-adjacent supporters who can vote in the midterms to know who to vote for. They wanted to send out a friendly voter’s guide. And just to give you an idea, because every organization that is able to give endorsements obviously has a position on specific policies, they obviously are advocating for something,” she explains, before revealing their “policy positions” on their website.

“Since 9/11 the Muslim Community has been an easy target for Civil Rights abuses. CAIR Action works to ensure that Civil Rights abuses no longer occur,” CAIR’s website says.

“So our people killed over 3,000 innocent Americans, but let us explain how we’re the victims here,” Gonzales comments.

Another policy platform, CAIR’s website says, is “ending national security overreach.”

“The National FBI watchlist, no-fly lists, and other forms of security overreach have targeted and undermined our community’s [sic] time and time again. CAIR Action aims to restore these fundamental constitutional rights,” it reads.

“Is the FBI putting you on a watch list and the no-fly list and all these other lists because you’re a member of the community, or are they just responding to members of the community’s terrorist ties?” Gonzales asks.

“If we’re all being honest, I think we all know which one of those options it is,” she adds.

Gonzales then shares another policy platform on the website: “We support free speech in all spheres of our lives, especially within our education system.”

“We will work to ensure that our constitutional rights are also protected within our schools,” the website reads.

“If you’re living in the state of Texas and you’re paying attention to the Islamic conquest, we know exactly what that translation is. It’s just taking over our schools with Muslim prayer rooms where they get to leave class multiple times a day and go pray to Allah,” Gonzales says.

CAIR also released a nationwide endorsement list of candidates.

“At the top of the list here in the state of Texas, we have, of course, James Talarico as the preferred candidate for the terrorist organization CAIR. Wow. Big shocker there,” Gonzales says.

“You see, Ken Paxton has been extremely outspoken about stopping Sharia and the Islamic takeover. He’s actually used his office as attorney general to go after some of the things that they are doing that are outside the scope of, you know, legal anything,” she continues.

“In fact, what you will find as you scroll through this list of preferred and endorsed candidates, you will find that it’s the Democrats. These are the Democrats. The Democrats are CAIR’s preferred candidates,” she adds.

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