Ilhan 'Omar' could be COOKED: Even the New York Times is pushing brother-marriage evidence

The Minnesota Democrat who goes by the name "Ilhan Omar" looks to be in serious trouble.

After all, it's not just the president and Republicans who suspect her of marrying her brother in order to commit immigration fraud. Liberal America's paper of record, the New York Times, published a damning report on Thursday reinforcing suspicions about the marriage.

'The Dumocrat Party has just conceded her seat.'

In 2009, the Democratic congresswoman married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, an effeminate British-Somali national. Yet numerous Somalis have reportedly identified Elmi as the Democrat's alleged brother.

According to the Times report, the Obama FBI and Justice Department investigated that marriage to Elmi all the way back in 2016, just before she secured a seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

The Times, citing six former and current officials familiar with the case, reported that the Obama-era federal investigators "found evidence suggesting that Mr. Elmi and Ms. Omar were siblings." Since prosecutors didn't bother pressing the issue, investigators were left with their hands effectively tied.

Two former officials indicated that on the basis of his marriage to the Muslim congresswoman, Elmi — now an academic focused on LGBT matters — had secured a provisional two-year green card.

RELATED: Trump calls on Ilhan 'Omar' to resign — and the reason is damning

Jim WATSON/AFP/Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

When Elmi sought permanent residency, immigration officials reportedly pressed him for evidence to show that the marriage was legitimate. Officials told the Times that rather than provide the requested evidence, Elmi fled the country.

At the time, the congresswoman denied that she married her brother, calling the allegations "absolutely false and ridiculous." She was less emphatic when Chris Hayes of MS NOW asked her last week about whether she is related to Elmi, replying with a smile, "Not to my knowledge."

Blaze News has reached out to the congresswoman's office, Elmi, the FBI, and the Justice Department for comment.

The Times' report and admission that "several aspects of the marriage to Mr. Elmi have long been murky" comes a week after news broke that "Omar" may not even be her real name.

A court filing dated October 21 from U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro indicated that "Ilhan Abdullahi Omar" is an alias and that the congresswoman's real name is actually "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi."

Screenshot of court filing

President Donald Trump then took to Truth Social and claimed that "her last name is, incredibly, also the exact name of her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the person they said she married."

"Because she used a fake name to be sworn in, I assume she must IMMEDIATELY resign from Congress," Trump continued.

"The Dumocrat Party has just conceded her seat."

The name itself is not necessarily damning. After all, Elmi may have been the congresswoman's married name at one point.

However, the New York Post has obtained a marriage certificate for Leila Nur Said — a Somali woman believed to be the congresswoman's sister — that lists "Nur Said Elmi" as her father.

The congresswoman's office previously said in a statement to Blaze News that "the congresswoman’s name has always been Ilhan Omar. Any claim suggesting otherwise is categorically false and has no basis in fact."

Homeland Security Investigations agents searched the congresswoman's D.C.-area residence on Oct. 12 as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. Pirro has also stated that the congresswoman is the subject of a separate investigation into her finances.

The Somali-born radical is seeking re-election to Congress in next week's midterm election.

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