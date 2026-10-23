Trump calls on Ilhan 'Omar' to resign — and the reason is damning

President Donald Trump has made no secret of his contempt for the Minnesota Democrat who has long gone by the name "Ilhan Omar." He stated in November, for example, that "she should go back" to her native Somalia — an African nation Trump has characterized as "decadent, backward, and crime ridden."

In light of new revelations about the criminal investigations into the congresswoman, Trump demanded her immediate resignation late Thursday evening and announced, "She will not be legally allowed to be a Member of this August Body from this point forth."

Some people found something

Homeland Security Investigations agents searched the Somali-born ethno-nationalist's D.C.-area residence on Oct. 12 under a warrant signed by a federal judge, according to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.

'She used a fake name to be sworn in.'

As part of this search — which a DOJ spokesperson confirmed to the New York Times was part of an "ongoing federal criminal investigation" and the congresswoman characterized as an "abuse of power" — officers reportedly seized her phone and potentially also her personal passport.

The DOJ generated additional waves on Wednesday with a court filing that appears to indicate that "Ilhan Abdullahi Omar" is an alias and that the congresswoman's real name is actually "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi."

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

A source familiar with the investigation subsequently confirmed to the New York Post that "Omar" is not the congresswoman's "real name."

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This would suggest that her birth name may have been Elmi — the very same surname as Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the British-Somali national reportedly identified by numerous Somalis as the Democrat's alleged brother.

It's universal practice — even in Somalia — for a sister to share a surname with her brother. The issue in the congresswoman's case is, however, that she was legally married to Elmi from 2009 until 2017.

Abdihakim Osman, a self-identified friend of the congresswoman, claimed to the Daily Mail in 2020 that the congresswoman had confirmed that Elmi was her brother and that she married him so he could remain in the United States.

The congresswoman previously denied the allegation that she married her brother, calling it "absolutely false and ridiculous."

It is possible that Elmi may simply have been her married name. The New York Post has, however, obtained a marriage certificate for Leila Nur Said — a Somali woman believed to be the congresswoman's sister — that lists "Nur Said Elmi" as her father.

A purported expert claimed to the Post that the congresswoman's late father, Nur Omar Mohamed, had "misrepresented himself as a refugee" to American authorities and was actually a military commander in "Siad Barre's military regime." He allegedly also went by the name of Nur Said Elmi.

The congresswoman's office said in a statement to Blaze News, "The congresswoman’s name has always been Ilhan Omar. Any claim suggesting otherwise is categorically false and has no basis in fact."

Family matters

Though the Minnesota congresswoman has long dismissed the allegations about marrying her brother, when asked this week by MS NOW's Chris Hayes whether she is related to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, she responded with uncertainty, stating, "Not to my knowledge."

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Trump said in a Truth Social post on Thursday, "It was just revealed that Ilhan Omar's name is not Ilhan Omar, the one she used to get elected and sworn into Congress, but rather, it's an entirely different name, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, and that her last name is, incredibly, also the exact name of her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the person they said she married and had children with."

While the congresswoman married Elmi, she had multiple children with a man named Ahmed Hirsi, whom she married in a 2002 Muslim ceremony, legally married in 2018, and divorced in 2019.

After suggesting that he didn't buy the congresswoman's "not to my knowledge" response to Hayes, Trump said, "Because she used a fake name to be sworn in, I assume she must IMMEDIATELY resign from Congress."

"Please inform the Speaker of the House of Representatives, James Michael Johnson, that the Dumocrat Party has just conceded her seat. Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, her real name, has openly admitted to FRAUD," added the president.

Omar said in response to Trump's statement, "The pedophile protection party’s president is laundering right-wing conspiracy theories through the most corrupt DOJ in American history. Whenever the news turns bad, this creep reaches for one name: mine. So let’s make it crystal clear. My name has always been Ilhan Omar."

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