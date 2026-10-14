Ilhan Omar hit with yet ANOTHER investigation — this time from Jeanine Pirro

District of Columbia U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro revealed that her office is investigating Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

In an interview on Fox News, Pirro opined about the possibility of criminal charges for Omar after Homeland Security Investigations agents performed a targeted raid on her residence Monday in Washington, D.C.

'It doesn't matter what the House does. It doesn't matter what this agency or that does. We're looking at the facts. Based upon the facts, we'll follow them wherever they take us.'

"What you have is Homeland Security. They do everything from narcotics to immigration. They got a warrant signed by a federal judge," Pirro told Fox anchor John Roberts on Tuesday.

"So you've got the executive branch through HSI going to a federal judge, who is cognizant of the Fourth Amendment rights of any target, who said, 'You have the right to search this person's house,'" she added. "Based upon that execution of that warrant, we will see what comes of it."

"But you had to have probable cause, right?" Roberts asked.

"There's no question that that judge would not have signed that warrant unless there was probable cause — and probably more than that, given the individual who's involved and given the fact that we're in the nation's capital with judges in the nation's capital," she replied.

"But more than that, it is upon the execution of the warrant that we will see — are we dealing with civil immigration issues? Because they've made it clear this is about immigration from the warrant itself. Are we dealing with criminal immigration issues?" Pirro said.

"There are several investigations going on, and I don't think there's any question, but if there's a crime that was committed, it will be prosecuted," she added.

Roberts then asked about allegations of financial misconduct against Omar related to apparent discrepancies on political disclosures. He pointed out that the Office of Congressional Conduct voted 5-1 to recommend dismissal of the allegations to the Ethics Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives.

"That doesn't matter," Pirro responded.

"I can tell you that is subject to an investigation as well," she added. "And it doesn't matter, it doesn't matter what the House does. It doesn't matter what this agency or that does. We're looking at the facts. Based upon the facts, we'll follow them wherever they take us."

"This is your office that's doing this?" Roberts asked.

"Yes," she replied.

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A Blaze News request for comment to Pirro’s office was not immediately answered.

Omar resubmitted a 2024 financial disclosure filing in April 2026, and her lawyer claimed accountants had provided incorrect valuations for companies owned by her husband. The old valuations "did not take into account the liabilities of each of the companies," the lawyer said, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

She has denied any wrongdoing and accused the Trump administration of abusing the powers of government to attack its political opponents.

She has also previously asserted that the value range for her assets reflects the full value of the businesses and not the lower value of the percentage of the business that is actually owned by her husband.

On Monday, she responded to the DHS raid on her home.

"I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation," she wrote on social media.

"I will not be silenced," Omar concluded.

Omar's office and campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Blaze News.